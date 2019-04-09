Report: Eagles to sign quarterback Luis Perez

According to Adam Caplan of Sirius XM radio, the Philadelphia Eagles will be signing former Alliance of American Football quarterback Luis Perez, who played for the Birmingham Iron.

Back in February, we noted three AAF players who might make sense for the Eagles, and we featured Perez, who reportedly impressed NFL scouts after the AAF's first week of games. Interestingly, it was Perez's media session that stood out to some, via Chris Mortensen of ESPN:

Because of the tough nature of the Philadelphia media, when the Eagles bring in players for their 30 allotted pre-draft visits, they set up mock press conferences in which team employees ask difficult questions and try to rattle the young prospects. It was a piece of the process in which Carson Wentz impressed the team. It may sound silly to put stock in that kind of thing, but it is something that the team absolutely cares about, especially at the quarterback position.

Perez went to Division II Texas A&M Commerce, where he posted the following stats:

Luis Perez Comp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT 2016 244-389 (62.7%) 3326 (8.6) 32-5 2017 421-596 (70.6%) 4999 (8.4) 46-11



However, his journey to the NFL hardly began at Texas A&M Commerce. Watch the following video about Perez's backstory. It's well worth your time:

As a player, Perez has good size at 6-foot-3, 222 pounds. He's not the fleetest of foot and he doesn't exactly have a cannon for an arm, but his touch and accuracy looked good in Week 1 of the AAF season. Here are all of his throws in the Iron's first game:



Perez ended the season with pretty crappy numbers. He completed 135 of 258 passes (52.3%) for 1460 yards (5.7 YPA), 5 TDs and 6 INTs, though personally, I have no idea what to make of stats -- good or bad -- from that league. The Iron finished the season with a 5-3 record.

To be determined if the Eagles view Perez as a legitimate No. 3 quarterback worth developing, or if they see him as a camp arm. Plucking a quarterback from the AAF instead of using a draft pick on one makes sense, but I'm not certain it closes the door completely on the team drafting one in the later rounds later this month.

From Perez's perspective, it absolutely makes sense to join the Eagles for a chance to make the team, seeing as the Eagles have had obvious success developing Wentz, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld.



