July 27, 2020

Report: Monday's Phillies-Yankees game postponed in wake of Marlins COVID-19 outbreak

By Kyle Neubeck
Phillies-summer-training-citizens-bank-park_070620_USAT Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

The Phillies have gotten back to work at Citizens Bank Park.

Monday's game between the Phillies and Yankees has been canceled following the COVID-19 outbreak in the Miami Marlins clubhouse, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Marlins, who visited Citizens Bank Park over the weekend, are up to 14 cases of COVID-19 following another round of testing.

Jim Salisbury further clarified that the game was technically "postponed" for the time being, though that's certainly a fluid situation with the scale of the outbreak in the Marlins' clubhouse.

Four players from Miami were pulled from the roster before Sunday's series finale at Citizens Bank Park, including their presumed starting pitcher for the game, who was scratched an hour before the first pitch. 12 out of 30 rostered players have now tested positive, leaving the Marlins in a state of crisis.

The Marlins have been forced to remain in Philadelphia for the time being as a result. After a weekend of close contact with Phillies players, it's now anyone's guess how the Phillies' organization will be impacted by this. Jayson Stark of The Athletic spoke to an infectious disease expert over the weekend, and he believes the Phillies should be constantly testing in the weeks to come.

No news yet on how this impacts the rest of the upcoming week(s) for the Phillies, or MLB in general, but this is obviously a serious matter that warrants a serious response.

This story is developing...

