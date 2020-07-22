Phillies set price for fans to put faces on cardboard cutouts behind home plate

The Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for Friday's home opener at Citizens Bank Park, where a surreal experience with no fans will mark the start of a shortened 60-game baseball season.

As noted last week, the Phillies have chosen to liven up the empty ballpark by pumping in fake crowd noise, sending the Phillie Phanatic through the stands and affixing cardboard cutouts of fans' faces to the seats behind home plate.

On Wednesday, the team released a few more details about the process for fans to put their faces on these cardboard cutouts.

Season ticket holders and the general public both will be offered the opportunity to be on a "Phillies game face," with net proceeds benefitting Phillies Charities. For season ticket holders, the cost of a game face will be $25 each, while the general public will pay $40 per game face.

The program will start on Friday with the team honoring health care workers in the Philadelphia region. High-resolution images of doctors, nurses and staff have been sent to the Phillies and will be adhered to the park's Diamond Club seats. The images will be 18" by 36" and will feature various poses in hospital uniforms and Phillies gear.

“We are proud to honor the countless healthcare heroes who have shown extraordinary care and commitment to our community during this pandemic,” said David Buck, Phillies executive vice president. “As our broadcast cameras capture the ‘crowd’ on Nemours Opening Day, we want our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers to know that we are so grateful for their sacrifice and courage.”

A team source confirmed that Northern Liberties-based Color Reflections will be producing the cardboard cutouts.

The Phillies said hundreds of game faces will be displayed on Opening Day, but have not yet revealed how many cutouts will be in the stands during any given game. Some of that, undoubtedly, will be determined by demand.

It's also unclear how much the television broadcasts will pan over the cutouts during the course of a game, which would likely increase interest in the program.

In the absence of any other great way to compensate for the issues presented by COVID-19, the "game faces" will offer a fun experiment that supports good causes.

Additional details on how to submit a "game face" will be revealed by the Phillies in the near future.