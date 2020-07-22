More Sports:

July 22, 2020

Phillies set price for fans to put faces on cardboard cutouts behind home plate

Team will honor healthcare workers on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Fans
Phillies Game Face Source/Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies' "Game Face" program will give fans the opportunity to have their photos affixed to seats at Citizens Bank Park during the 2020 season. The proceeds will support Phillies Charities.

The Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for Friday's home opener at Citizens Bank Park, where a surreal experience with no fans will mark the start of a shortened 60-game baseball season.

As noted last week, the Phillies have chosen to liven up the empty ballpark by pumping in fake crowd noise, sending the Phillie Phanatic through the stands and affixing cardboard cutouts of fans' faces to the seats behind home plate.

On Wednesday, the team released a few more details about the process for fans to put their faces on these cardboard cutouts.

Season ticket holders and the general public both will be offered the opportunity to be on a "Phillies game face," with net proceeds benefitting Phillies Charities. For season ticket holders, the cost of a game face will be $25 each, while the general public will pay $40 per game face.

The program will start on Friday with the team honoring health care workers in the Philadelphia region. High-resolution images of doctors, nurses and staff have been sent to the Phillies and will be adhered to the park's Diamond Club seats. The images will be 18" by 36" and will feature various poses in hospital uniforms and Phillies gear.

“We are proud to honor the countless healthcare heroes who have shown extraordinary care and commitment to our community during this pandemic,” said David Buck, Phillies executive vice president. “As our broadcast cameras capture the ‘crowd’ on Nemours Opening Day, we want our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers to know that we are so grateful for their sacrifice and courage.”

A team source confirmed that Northern Liberties-based Color Reflections will be producing the cardboard cutouts.

The Phillies said hundreds of game faces will be displayed on Opening Day, but have not yet revealed how many cutouts will be in the stands during any given game. Some of that, undoubtedly, will be determined by demand.

It's also unclear how much the television broadcasts will pan over the cutouts during the course of a game, which would likely increase interest in the program.

In the absence of any other great way to compensate for the issues presented by COVID-19, the "game faces" will offer a fun experiment that supports good causes.

Additional details on how to submit a "game face" will be revealed by the Phillies in the near future.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies Fans Philadelphia COVID-19 Citizens Bank Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What will Al Horford's role for Sixers look like in Orlando?
Embiid-Horford_072220_usat

Controversies

Bloomsburg Fair denies transphobic motive for dunk tank with Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine impersonator
Rachel Levine Bloomsburg Fair

Prevention

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early results
Oxford coronavirus vaccine

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Yes or no on Devonta Freeman, and who will be in the next round of cuts?
072220DevontaFreeman

NBA

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle starts YouTube series documenting life inside NBA bubble
USATSI_14102089.jpg

Flowers

Surprise flower displays to pop up around Cape May this summer
Cape May flower displays

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved