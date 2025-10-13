Report: Phillies' Rob Thomson is 'safe,' will return in 2026

After another early playoff exit mired by questionable managerial decisions, a report from multiple baseball insiders says the Phillies will not be firing manager Rob Thomson this offseason.

Thomson's .580 winning percentage with the Phillies is the best in franchise history (for a skipper who has led for more than 40 games) and he has led the Phils to two straight NL East titles and a playoff berth in each of his four seasons at the helm of the team.

The Phillies' 96-game win total last season was the second most in baseball and continues a trend of the team increasing its regular season wins every year. However, his tenure has also included a trend of regression in the playoffs.

Thomson had a rough NLDS against the Dodgers, making several questionable decisions that led to the team's ousting in four games, like sticking with David Robertson in Game 1, Bryson Stott bunting with no outs and a man on second in Game 2, and intentionally walking Shohei Ohtani with a lead in Game 4.

It stands to reason that the Phillies will have to make some kind of change this season, after nearly running it completely back from 2024 to 2025 with little improvement. Thomson is under contract through the end of the 2026 season.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports