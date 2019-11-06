More News:

November 06, 2019

Retired Air Force General, Iraq veteran charged with possession of child pornography

Frank Sullivan, a former Brigadier general now living in Mechanicsburg, was arrested Wednesday

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Gen. Frank Sullivan child pornography Rep. Zachary Mako/YouTube

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank Sullivan, shown here, was charged Wednesday with multiple felony counts relating to possessing child pornography.

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank Sullivan was charged Wednesday with multiple felony counts relating to possessing child pornography, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Sullivan, who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, now lives in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He was arrested Wednesday after authorities searched his house in October and found photos of children engaged in sexual acts, along with "thousands" of computer searches for preteen images, according to Shapiro's office.

Sullivan is charged with 15 second-degree felony counts of sexual abuse of children, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

"General Sullivan’s alleged actions disgrace his work and besmirch the Pennsylvania National Guard, an organization that has bravely and dutifully come to the aid of Pennsylvanians whenever they have been called," Shapiro said in a release Wednesday.

Sullivan was recently appointed the executive director of the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission by Gov. Tom Wolf. He was appointed Brigadier General in 2008.

Sullivan's name turned up while agents from the Attorney General's office were investigating an online file sharing network, according to Shapiro.

Another man, Bobby Glenn Williams Jr., who was renting a room in Sullivan's home according to Shapiro's office, was arrested last month and charged with 14 felony counts of disseminating photos of child sex acts; 11 felony counts of child pornography; and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

"I’ve said it time and time again — nobody is above the law," Shapiro said. "My Office will investigate and prosecute anyone who harms Pennsylvanians, no matter what positions of power they may hold."

