Reviewing the abnormal number of trades Howie Roseman makes with the Texans

Since 2022, Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman has made eight trades with Houston Texans GM Nick Cesario. I thought it'd be fun to quickly review them.

• 2022 Draft: The Eagles traded the 15th overall pick, plus a fourth-round pick and two fifth-round picks for the 13th overall pick, which was used to select Jordan Davis.



• 2023 Draft: The Eagles traded their second-round pick (62nd overall) to the Texans for the Texans' third-round pick (65th overall), their sixth-round pick (188th overall), and their seventh-round pick (230th overall).

The third-round pick ended up being RG Tyler Steen, and the sixth-round pick became QB Tanner McKee. The seventh round pick we'll get to in a moment.

• 2023 Draft: The Eagles traded a 2024 third-round pick to the Texans for the third pick in the fourth round (105th overall).

That fourth-round pick was used to select CB Kelee Ringo.

• 2023 Draft: The Eagles traded the seventh-round pick (230th overall) mentioned in the second trade above as well as another seventh-round pick to the Texans for their sixth-round pick (191st overall). The Eagles then flipped that sixth-round pick to the Buccaneers for their fifth-round pick in 2024.



That fifth-round pick in 2024 was included in the trade up for Cooper DeJean, but certainly not a major piece to that deal.

• 2024 Draft: OK, your eyes above to glaze over on this one. The Eagles traded a third-round pick (78th overall) to the Texans for their third round pick (86th overall) and fourth-round pick (123rd overall). The Eagles then traded each of those two picks to other teams.

The 86th overall pick was traded to the 49ers for their third-round pick (94th overall) and their fourth-round pick (132nd overall). The Eagles selected Jalyx Hunt with the 94th pick.

They traded the 132nd overall pick along with a sixth-round pick (210th overall) to the Lions for fifth- and sixth-round picks (164th and 201st overall), plus a fourth-round pick in 2025. They then packaged those same fifth- and sixth-round picks (164th and 210th overall) for the 155th pick, which became Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.

The 2025 fourth round pick from the Lions became the 134th overall pick. The Eagles packaged that and the 101st pick to the Broncos for the 111th pick, the 130th pick, and the 191st pick. 111 became Ty Robinson. 191 became Myles Hinton. 130 was traded to the Jets for 145 (Mac McWilliams) and 207 (Cameron Williams).

• 2024 Draft: The Eagles traded the aforementioned 123rd pick noted in the trade directly above to the Texans for the 127th pick (Will Shipley) and a fifth-round pick in 2025 (Smael Mondon).

• 2025 offseason: The Eagles traded S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Texans for OG Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

• 2025 training camp: The Eagles traded a fifth-round pick and TE Harrison Bryant to the Texans for WR John Metchie and a sixth-round pick.

Anyway, I guess the takeaway here is that Howie is at his best when he's wheeling and dealing, and it's nice to have a partner out there willing to make a lot of trades with him. Also, I need a life.

