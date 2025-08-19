John Metchie III makes Eagles debut, fits in naturally with other 'Bama alums

Shortly after hearing from the Texans that he had been traded to the Eagles, wide receiver John Metchie III took a call from his former teammate, who was about to become a current teammate again.

Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith, who played with Metchie at Alabama, was the first to call.

"And then I was literally here in a couple of hours and then said, 'What up,'" Metchie said Tuesday after making his Eagles debut at practice.

That's how fast change takes place in the NFL, and Metchie is just the latest to experience the ebb and flow.

But if there's anyone who has learned to adjust, adapt and not get consumed by uncontrollable outcomes, it's Metchie.

In April of 2022, he was Houston's 44th overall pick, poised for a promising future in the NFL. In July of the same season, Metchie was diagnosed with Leukemia and announced that he'd have to miss his rookie season.

In 2023, Metchie returned to a Texans team strengthened by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and by surprising third-round rookie Tank Dell, who teamed with top receiver Nico Collins as Houston's leading pass catchers while Metchie was still gaining back his strength and conditioning. Metchie played just 29 percent of the offensive snaps.

In 2024, the Texans traded for Stefon Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler who played the slot and "Z" position that Metchie typically played. Metchie played 45 percent of the snaps.

In April of this year, the Texans drafted two more receivers on Day 2, pushing Metchie further down the depth chart and ultimately leading to Monday's Texans-Eagles deal that also sent tight end Harrison Bryant to Houston.

Metchie said he wasn't completely stunned by the trade but was too busy focusing on preparing for his fourth season – the last of his contract – to even think that far ahead.

"I was just into my process, not worried about outcomes, situations, lots of things I can't control," he said.

But "being present" – or living in the moment – is a lesson he learned from his life's journey, which also includes a comeback from ACL surgery in college, and one he's now taking with him to another new environment.

"Not worrying about a bunch of things you can't control," Metchie said is his most significant takeaway from his experiences, and one he expects to help him make the difficult mid-camp adjustment to an entirely new offense and team.

"Just stick to the same script – your routine, continue to hone in your routine and habits," he said. "I think it's just one of those things there's just noise, you know. Yeah, things are happening. Yeah, you gotta move. But you can't deviate from your routine. You just got to take it in stride."

At the very least, Metchie's acclimation can be eased by having so many familiar faces around him. He and Smith were roommates at Alabama, which is also the school that produced several current Eagles, including left guard Landon Dickerson, right guard Tyler Steen, rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell, and roster hopefuls Eli Ricks, Byron Young and Cameron Latu.

Metchie and receiver Jahan Dotson can relate to being traded to Philly during camp, as Dotson came to the Eagles last year from the Commanders via late-camp trade. Dotson and Metchie also each spent time at The Peddie School not too far away in Heightstown, NJ, where Dotson recalled hosting Metchie, who attended the school after Dotson had moved on to Penn State.

Metchie's newest trigger man, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, also played at Alabama but had transferred to Oklahoma before Metchie arrived.

Still, Metchie said, Hurts is part of the "Alabama connection" that, in general, has made him feel welcomed by his new team.

"The locker room just feels like home," he said. "The Alabama guys, the Georgia guys, the guys like Jahan and the Penn State guys. It has a really good feel."

Metchie is still fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster in a receiver room loaded with talent, high draft picks, and other drafted and undrafted standouts that should make for some difficult organizational decisions at the cutdown date.

He won't have as much time as his competitors to prove his value, but Metchie will probably see plenty of action against the Jets in Friday's preseason finale.

At Alabama, Metchie was known for his precision route-running and ability to line up in the slot or the versatile "Z" spot, which offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo observed.

"I remember watching him coming out of college, doing a lot of work on him, his ability to play different positions, he can move around," Patullo said prior to Tuesday's practice. "He's done a good job. He had some injuries early on, but worked through those...excited to see what he can do today, especially."

Even with just one preseason game and one full evaluation week before Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline, Patullo said the Eagles "are in a pretty good spot" to get an evaluation of Metchie's fit.

Dotson advised Metchie to "dive into that playbook," adding that he appreciates how the Eagles continue to add talent, even at positions that have plenty of candidates vying for roster spots.

"It's great," Dotson said. "One thing I love about this place, the Eagles, is we thrive on competition. People are never stagnant, we're always pushing each other.

"That's why they bring the best guys on this team and we get after it. We push each other. It's great to add that competition to the room because it only brings out the best in everyone in the room. I think it's a really cool opportunity for us."

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports