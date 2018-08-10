More Sports:

August 10, 2018

Rhys Hoskins got engaged during the Phillies' trip to San Diego

The Phils' slugger popped the question on a beach

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Weddings
071718_Hoskins_usat Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins during the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Ballpark.

It’s been a strong few months for Philadelphia’s sports stars and everlasting love.

In April, Eagles center Jason Kelce got married. In July, franchise QB Carson Wentz did the same. And now Phillies stud Rhys Hoskins is engaged to his girlfriend, Jayme Bermudez.

Hoskins announced things on Friday:

And here's the view from Bermudez's Twitter account:

Hoskins popped the question Thursday evening out on the West Coast, apparently. The Phillies begin a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres on Friday night.

This is where we would make a baseball-related marriage pun (something about how Hoskins sure made a great catch, or a play on Hoskins’ penchant for hits and how this could be his greatest yet) but, of course, the internet was one step ahead:

Good job, everyone. Hit the showers.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies Weddings Philadelphia Rhys Hoskins Marriage MLB Baseball

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles' starting defense dominant in first preseason game, with gifs and stuff
081018FletcherCox

Economy

Glassdoor report says Philly leads U.S. in wage growth
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Eagles

Shelton Gibson shows why the Eagles drafted him on first big play as professional receiver
081018SheltonGibson

Entertainment News

Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?
Chadwick Boseman

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Steelers preseason game
080918SheltonGibson

Fundraisers

Eagles' Zach Ertz, Rep. Bob Brady, more help Kensington High School football team surpass donation goal
Kensington football equipment stolen

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.