Rhys Hoskins got engaged during the Phillies' trip to San Diego

It’s been a strong few months for Philadelphia’s sports stars and everlasting love.

In April, Eagles center Jason Kelce got married. In July, franchise QB Carson Wentz did the same. And now Phillies stud Rhys Hoskins is engaged to his girlfriend, Jayme Bermudez.

Hoskins announced things on Friday:

And here's the view from Bermudez's Twitter account:

Hoskins popped the question Thursday evening out on the West Coast, apparently. The Phillies begin a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres on Friday night.

This is where we would make a baseball-related marriage pun (something about how Hoskins sure made a great catch, or a play on Hoskins’ penchant for hits and how this could be his greatest yet) but, of course, the internet was one step ahead:

Good job, everyone. Hit the showers.

