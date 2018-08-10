Rhys Hoskins got engaged during the Phillies' trip to San Diego

August 10, 2018
It’s been a strong few months for Philadelphia’s sports stars and everlasting love.
In April, Eagles center Jason Kelce got married. In July, franchise QB Carson Wentz did the same. And now Phillies stud Rhys Hoskins is engaged to his girlfriend, Jayme Bermudez.
Hoskins announced things on Friday:
8/9/18— Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) August 10, 2018
Fooled her long enough, cheers Jayme🥂 pic.twitter.com/Hn6L98co4s
And here's the view from Bermudez's Twitter account:
Guess you’re stuck with me @rhyshoskins ❤️ Cheers to forever 🥂 pic.twitter.com/EJ6yZGWl7h— Jayme Bermudez (@jaymebermudez) August 10, 2018
Hoskins popped the question Thursday evening out on the West Coast, apparently. The Phillies begin a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres on Friday night.
This is where we would make a baseball-related marriage pun (something about how Hoskins sure made a great catch, or a play on Hoskins’ penchant for hits and how this could be his greatest yet) but, of course, the internet was one step ahead:
i think this relationship can be a real....— johnwintertweet (@johnwintertweet) August 10, 2018
home run
Good job, everyone. Hit the showers.
