More Sports:

October 08, 2019

Howard Eskin, Richard Sherman trade shots over Baker Mayfield 'HandshakeGate'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Twitter
Sherman niners Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield of refusing to shake his hand before the game. Video evidence later showed that wasn't true, and Philadelphia radio fixture Howard Eskin picked a fight with Sherman.

Some of you may have read a story this morning about how San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman wasn't happy with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Sherman claimed that before the 49ers smoked the Browns 31-3 in Santa Clara, Mayfield refused to shake the hands of his opponents during the coin toss.

RELATED: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6 edition

"What’s amazing, and annoying, was (Mayfield) not shaking hands at the beginning,” Sherman told Mike Silver of NFL.com. “That’s some college s***. It’s ridiculous. We’re all trying to get psyched up, but shaking hands with your opponent — that’s NFL etiquette. And when you pull bush league stuff, that’s disrespectful to the game."

If you read about this, you probably thought a little less of Baker Mayfield, who has already had his share of irritating moments since entering the NFL.

Then someone decided to check the pregame tape. ESPN reporter Jake Trotter, who covers the Browns, found clear-as-day evidence that Baker Mayfield shook Richard Sherman's hand at midfield.

Why on Earth would Richard Sherman bother to lie about something like this? Not only did his team win, but he intercepted Mayfield early in the game. The night was a huge success for him already without needing to drag down Mayfield. 

Exposed, Sherman later clarified that he actually felt the handshake he got was a shabby shake, so it might as well never have happened, as he sees it. 

Philly sports radio veteran Howard Eskin, annoyed by all of this, took aim at Sherman on Twitter.

Sherman, not about to be bro'ed like that, fired back at Eskin. 


Eskin is no stranger to Twitter feuds with players on teams other than the Eagles. Over the last two seasons, he maintained a beef with former Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley, who has since taken his rapping talents to the hip-hop mecca of Buffalo. 

Eskin may have simply needed a new nitwit with which to spar. He escalated the feud with a video tweet calling Sherman a "clown" and telling him to "shut the bleep up."

The 49ers don't play the Eagles this season, so we won't see Sherman in Philly unless they happen to meet in the playoffs. We'll see if Sherman decides to engage Eskin any further. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Twitter San Francisco Baker Mayfield Richard Sherman Howard Eskin

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6 edition
100719DakPrescott4

Crime

Shippensburg University resumes classes Tuesday as search continues for suspects in fatal shooting
Shippensburg Police Department

Illness

Alex Trebek says his battle with pancreatic cancer may stop him from hosting 'Jeopardy!'
1007_alex trebek ctv

Sixers

Sixers prepare for preseason game vs. Chinese squad with Daryl Morey incident hanging overhead
071618-DarylMorey-USAToday

Family-Friendly

New fan experience at Wells Fargo Center offers Gritty makeovers
Gritty Command Center at Wells Fargo

Food & Drink

Event with Wax + Wine at the Comcast Center is only $5 to attend
wine tasting with candle-making by Wax + Wine

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved