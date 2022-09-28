More Culture:

September 28, 2022

Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor

The rankings were based on ratings and reviews from consumers over the past year

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Sonny's Famous Steaks Tripadvisor Street View/Google Maps

Sonny's Famous Steaks in Old City and Ristorante Pesto in South Philadelphia were named among the top-rated restaurants in the United States by Tripadvisor in its 2022 review-driven restaurant rankings.

An Italian restaurant in South Philadelphia and a cheesesteak joint in Old City were included among the best dining destinations in the United States as part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award series.

In the annual rankings released on Tuesday, Ristorante Pesto came in at No. 3 in the "Everyday Eats" category, which represents places with great food that doesn't break the bank. Owned by Giovanni and Concetta Varallo, it has been serving traditional Italian fare along South Broad Street since 2003.

Ristorante Pesto rose slightly on this year's list – it came in at No. 5 in 2021. The restaurant's large menu is comprised mostly of veal, pasta and seafood dishes. 

Sonny's Famous Steaks was recognized by the travel site for the first time. It was ranked at No. 15 in the "Quick Eats" category, which showcases popular spots that offer casual fare on-the-go. The shop opened on the 200 block of Market Street in 1999, just a few blocks from the Liberty Bell. 

Sonny's has been frequently ranked among the best cheesesteak spots in the city, including taking the top spot in GQ's 2014 ranking. For those who aren't big fans of Philly's signature dish, there are plenty of other options to choose from, like burgers and grilled cheeses.

Other popular restaurants like Vedge and Zahav — which were included in the 2021 ranking — were absent from the list this year.

"Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime: for many restaurant-goers, it's frequenting their favorite neighborhood eatery and for others, it's snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on vacation," said Lauren Murphy, vice president and general manager of hospitality solutions at Tripadvisor. "More than half of consumers in a recent survey told us that food is the most exciting component of their trip."

Tripadvisor's rankings were based on ratings and reviews from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Each listing comes with snippets from reviews posted on the website, along with options for additional dining, lodging and activities near the location.

No Philadelphia restaurants were included in any of Tripadvisor's other restaurant categories, including "Fine Dining," "Date Night" and "Hidden Gems." 

Still, some Pennsylvania eateries got a lot of love, including Tatiana's Restaurant serving Eastern European cuisine in Mechanicsburg and Finelli's Italian Villa in Altoona. 

Earlier this month, The New York Times included Gabriella's Vietnam in South Philadelphia and Andiario in West Chester among its top 50 best restaurants in the country. 

Bon Appetit also recently named a few places in the city to its top 50 best new restaurants. Her Place Supper Club in Rittenhouse, as well as Irwin's Upstairs and Korshak Bagels in South Philly, made the list.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Old City Cheesesteaks Travelers South Philadelphia TripAdvisor Rankings Italian Restaurants

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Illness

Can COVID-19 trigger diabetes in children? Scientists aren't sure
diabetes and covid

Eagles

Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3
Brandon-Graham-Carson-Wentz-Eagles-Commanders-Week-3-20222

TV

Pizza Jawn owner puts his skills to the test on Hulu's new competitive cooking show
Pizza Jawn Manayunk owner competes Hulu show

Holiday

Philadelphia Zoo prepares to welcome trick-or-treaters for annual family-friendly Halloween event
Boo at the Zoo

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved