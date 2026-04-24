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April 24, 2026

Rob Mac travels back to the 1700s for Ancestry.com commercial

The 'Always Sunny' star plays his Wrexham AFC partner Ryan Reynolds' disappointed ancestor.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Rob McElhenney
Rob Mac Ancestry.com commercial Wrexham AFC/YouTube

'Always Sunny' star and creator Rob Mac portrays Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds' 18th century ancestor in a commercial for Ancestry.com.

Nearly 20 years after the "Always Sunny" gang wrote a bit of alternative Revolutionary War history, the show's creator is back in colonial costume.

Rob Mac wears a tricorn hat and lacy cravat in a new commercial for Ancestry.com. In the ad, he and his Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds imagine what Reynolds' 18th century relative "Innocent George" might've been like. Mac then becomes him in a dream sequence.

MORE: Weitzman Museum shines a light on tiny Caribbean island that helped fuel the American Revolution

Standing in front of a field with a cane in one hand and pipe in the other, Mac as Innocent George proclaims: "One day I'm going to have a great-great-great-great-great-grandson who is a profound d---." Reynolds isn't offended by the slight so much as his exclusion from the fantasy.

"You dream sequenced without me! Why?" the actor says, back in present day.

"I can't go anywhere without you, man!" Mac stammers back. "I don't know why!"

The minute-long spot recalls the Season 4 episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" when the Paddy's Pub gang tries to convince a historical society that the bar's prior owners — colonist versions of the characters, in another dream sequence — helped crack the Liberty Bell. The new ad, however, hypes Wrexham AFC's partnership with Ancestry.com. The genealogy company is offering a limited-edition "fan bundle" to the soccer club's boosters while supplies last. It comes with a DNA kit and a Wrexham AFC scarf.

The brand partnership already produced a holiday commercial starring Wrexham AFC players Aaron James and Matty James, who take DNA tests to determine if they're related. (They're not.) Check out Mac and Reynolds' spin below:


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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Rob McElhenney Philadelphia Wrexham Ryan Reynolds Commercials Ancestry

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