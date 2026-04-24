Rob Mac travels back to the 1700s for Ancestry.com commercial

Nearly 20 years after the "Always Sunny" gang wrote a bit of alternative Revolutionary War history, the show's creator is back in colonial costume.

Rob Mac wears a tricorn hat and lacy cravat in a new commercial for Ancestry.com. In the ad, he and his Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds imagine what Reynolds' 18th century relative "Innocent George" might've been like. Mac then becomes him in a dream sequence.

Standing in front of a field with a cane in one hand and pipe in the other, Mac as Innocent George proclaims: "One day I'm going to have a great-great-great-great-great-grandson who is a profound d---." Reynolds isn't offended by the slight so much as his exclusion from the fantasy.

"You dream sequenced without me! Why?" the actor says, back in present day.

"I can't go anywhere without you, man!" Mac stammers back. "I don't know why!"

The minute-long spot recalls the Season 4 episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" when the Paddy's Pub gang tries to convince a historical society that the bar's prior owners — colonist versions of the characters, in another dream sequence — helped crack the Liberty Bell. The new ad, however, hypes Wrexham AFC's partnership with Ancestry.com. The genealogy company is offering a limited-edition "fan bundle" to the soccer club's boosters while supplies last. It comes with a DNA kit and a Wrexham AFC scarf.

The brand partnership already produced a holiday commercial starring Wrexham AFC players Aaron James and Matty James, who take DNA tests to determine if they're related. (They're not.) Check out Mac and Reynolds' spin below:

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