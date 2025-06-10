Rob McElhenney ranks Philly celebrities based on their Eagles knowledge

Which famous Philadelphian knows the most about the Eagles? According to Rob McElhenney, it's an easy answer.

The creator and star of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" ranked four celebrities' football cred on the latest installment of "Hot Ones Versus." The web series — an offshoot of "Hot Ones," which McElhenney already sweated through — is a version of Truth or Dare where guests answer a tough question or eat a spicy chicken wing. Naturally, McElhenney got grilled on the Eagles.

McElhenney played the game with his co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton. In the first round, Howerton asked McElhenney to rank four famous Philly natives by football knowledge: Kevin Hart, Bradley Cooper, Will Smith and Quinta Brunson. The actor didn't hesitate.

He named Cooper No. 1, Brunson No. 2, Hart No. 3 and Smith No. 4.

As McElhenney later explained, he's attended Eagles games with his top three picks. And while Smith immortalized West Philadelphia for generations with "Fresh Prince of Bel Air," he's apparently more of an Angeleno now.

"I think Will's been living out here for so long, and I don't really hear or see him talk about the Eagles too much," McElhenney said.

The "Always Sunny" guys moved on to other topics, such as plotlines they'd delete (Day claimed none, but ate a wing anyway) and the ad-libs that never aired because they were too controversial for TV (Howerton immediately went for the wing). The segment culminates in a flair bartending contest. Also, fair warning, someone eats cat food:

