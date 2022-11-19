More News:

November 19, 2022

The FBI is investigating nine Rite Aid robberies in Philadelphia

The local branch of the federal law enforcement agency is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the alleged suspects

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
FBI investigating Rite Aid robberies Google/Streetview

The FBI is investigating nine robberies that took place across Philadelphia. The federal law enforcement agency is offering $10,000 reward for information.

A string of robberies at Rite Aid drugstores in Philadelphia has led to an investigation by the local branch of the FBI.

Since September, there have been nine armed robberies across four targeted stores in the city, all the robberies occurring between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Related: Sanitation worker fatally shot on the job in Northeast Philly

Two stores were targeted at 4530 and 6744  North 5th Street. Stores at 5400 Rising Sun Ave. and 8130 Roosevelt Blvd were also robbed. The Rising Sun store was robbed four times. 

Surveillance video provided by the FBI shows the suspected robbers going behind the counter at stores and demanding cash by physically directing them to a cash register or office. No employees were hurt in any of the robberies.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the suspects. The alleged suspects are described as three men, all in their 20s. Two men are described as 5'10 tall, while a third is approximately 5'11.

They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS (8477) or the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000. You can also submit an anonymous tip online. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crime Philadelphia Robberies Crime Rite-Aid Corp. FBI Investigations

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

Just In

Must Read

Development

Developer restoring 'Boner 4ever' building in North Philly wants to construct an 8-story addition
Boner4ever Building North Philly

Sponsored

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Women's Health

More women are choosing to give birth at home, but to do so safely requires certain precautions
Home Births

Eagles

Mailbag: Projecting the Eagles' (and Saints') win-loss records the rest of the 2022 season
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-Washington-Week-3-NFL-2022.jpg

Food & Drink

Her Place, Roxanne and Sweet Amalia named among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Esquire Best New Restaurants 2022

Food & Drink

Tabachoy's Chance Anies takes over chef in residency program at Volvér
Volver Chef Residency Tabachoy

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved