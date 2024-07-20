More Culture:

July 20, 2024

Philly rapper Rocky wins reality TV competition show 'Deb's House'

The program followed Deb Antney, who managed artists like Nicki Minaj, seeking a hip-hop star out of eight musicians.

Chris Compendio
Philly-based rapper Rocky surpassed seven other contestants in the We TV competition show 'Deb's House.' Rocky has already released two mixtapes and garnered praise from Meek Mill.

Yet another Philly native has made it to the pantheon of reality television stars. Local rapper Rocky was crowned the winner of the We TV competition show "Deb's House."

The show followed media mogul Deb Antney, who has managed stars including Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane and French Montana. "Deb's House" had Antney invite eight up-and-coming female artists for a chance to become a hip-hop star.

After several weeks of challenges and eliminations, Rocky, 28, was among the final contestants that made it to New York City club S.O.B.'s for a final performance, with Antney crowning her the winner.

"I’m overwhelmed and honored to have been chosen as the winner of 'Deb’s House,' amongst these very talented artists," stated Rocky. "This journey has been an incredible experience and I’m so grateful Ms. Deb believed in me. Now, more than ever, I know whatever is meant for you will get to you — never let anyone rush your process!"

Said Antney in a statement: "I’m so proud of all these women who have formed a powerful sisterhood, with each one representing a unique lane in rap. Watching Rocky grow, buckle down, and transform throughout this competition has been incredible. Her growth in all areas is why she won. I believe in her and know she is 'the one' — but the job has only just begun!"

Even before appearing on 'Deb's House,' Rocky received a boost from prolific Philly rapper Meek Mill, who named Rocky the hottest artist in Philly in 2019. Rocky also touts support from hip-hop artists Casanova and A$AP Ferg.

Rocky previously released two mixtapes, and We TV characterizes her rapping style with "hardness and straightforwardness." She has over 343,000 followers on Instagram and has entertained offers from labels including Alamo Records.

Watch Rocky in the season finale of "Deb's House" in the video below:

