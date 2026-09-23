Rounding up the NFL's Week 2 injuries, and how they affect the Eagles

There were a lot of notable injuries during Week 2 of the NFL season, many of which will directly affect the Philadelphia Eagles. So let's round them all up here, yeah?

Dallas Goedert will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury; Saquon Barkley suffered a stinger

The Eagles didn't escape the injury bug themselves, as they lost Goedert for multiple weeks with a sprained MCL. We already covered that, and the Eagles' subsequent signing of old friend Zach Ertz.

Barkley was also injured in Tennessee. He suffered a stinger, left the game, came back briefly, and left again. If he's out Week 3 in Chicago, then Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley would handle the load.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart could miss the rest of the season

During the Giants' Monday night loss to the Rams, Dart was sandwiched in between two defenders, and his leg bent awkwardly from side to side.

The way Dart's leg moved looked a little bit like Carson Wentz's injury against the Rams in 2017.

During the Monday Night Football telecast, it looked like John Harbaugh was informed that the injury would be "4-to-6 weeks."

However, in the Tuesday aftermath, according to a report from ESPN, further testing revealed that the injury is "worse than initially thought," and he could require season-ending surgery.

When Dart left the game Monday night, Jameis Winston took over. He completed 11 of 27 passes (40.7%) for 111 yards, 0 TDs and 1 INT.

Obviously, if Dart's season is over, so too effectively is the Giants' season. The Eagles play the Giants at home Week 9 and on the road Week 18.

Brian Burns left on a cart as well Monday night against the Rams

Burns reportedly suffered an ankle sprain against the Rams, after a Rams lineman's knee landed on it.

To be determined if that is a high ankle sprain or a low ankle sprain. (High is worse.)

If it is a high ankle sprain, that could keep him out for around a month, maybe a little more. But he should be good to go again by the Eagles-Giants matchup in Week 9.

Jayden Daniels dislocated his elbow again

Daniels suffered an ugly elbow dislocation Week 2 against Dallas. He missed the rest of the game, and Marcus Mariota filled in.

A recap of Jayden Daniels' injuries in 2025:

• He was on the Commanders' injury report Week 2 with a right wrist injury.

• He missed a pair of games in Weeks 3 and 4 against the Raiders and Falcons with a knee sprain. He returned to play Week 5 against the Chargers, but remained on the injury report for three weeks.



• In Week 7 against the Cowboys, Daniels injured his hamstring in the third quarter and did not return. He missed the Commanders' Week 8 game against the Chiefs.



• Against the Seahawks Week 9, Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury while the Commanders were down 38-7 with 7:29 left in the game. He missed the next four games.



• In Week 14 against the Vikings, Daniels returned to the lineup, and he promptly re-injured his elbow while getting shoved to the ground after throwing an INT.

Daniels will almost certainly miss multiple games. It is still to be determined whether or not he will go on injured reserve. The Commanders are 0-2, and have the following opponents upcoming:

• Week 3: Seahawks

• Week 4: Colts

• Week 5: Giants

• Week 6: At 49ers

• Week 7: BYE

• Week 8: Eagles

• Week 9: Rams



Four of those six teams were in the playoffs last season.

The Bears will likely be without QB1 Caleb Williams against the Eagles Week 3

When Williams suffered his injury Week 2 against the Vikings, he was writhing and screaming on the ground in pain. He was then carted off the field, towel over his head initially, followed by teary fist pumps for the home crowd. It sure looked like a serious, season-ending type of injury initially.

But nope. It was just a low-grade hamstring strain. During a radio appearance on Monday, Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that Williams "will likely miss some time."

We covered Williams' injury in a little more depth here.

The Bears also may have lost QB2 Tyson Bagent for their matchup against the Eagles Week 3

Bagent reportedly suffered a concussion, likely on the following play:

He is in the concussion protocol. The Bears have an extra day to prepare for the Eagles since they play on Monday night, but if Bagent isn't ready to go by then, 38-year-old QB3 Case Keenum would start.

Keenum has carved out a long NFL career as a journeyman backup quarterback.

• Houston Texans (2012–2013)

• St. Louis Rams (2014)

• Houston Texans (2014)

• St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams (2015–2016)

• Minnesota Vikings (2017)

• Denver Broncos (2018)

• Washington Redskins (2019)

• Cleveland Browns (2020–2021)

• Buffalo Bills (2022)

• Houston Texans (2023–2024)

• Chicago Bears (2025–present)

He has 66 career starts, with a 30-36 career record. His best season was in 2017, when he went 11-3 with the Vikings, leading them to the NFC Championship Game. Of course, he and the Vikings got blown out by the Eagles in that game.

Keenum hasn't appeared in a game since 2023, when he started two games for the Texans. He went 1-1 in those two starts.

The Packers lost their best offensive lineman for the season, and a starting WR

Starting RT Zach Bako-Bewele (AKA Zach Tom) tore his right patellar tendon, and his season is over.

The Packers also lost Jayden Reed for a still-to-be determined stretch of time after he suffered a scary neck injury against the Jets.

The Packers are also still without star edge defender Micah Parsons, who began the season on the PUP list.

The Eagles have played the Packers four times since 2022, but they will not face off during the 2026 regular season. Still, these are noteworthy injuries, since the Packers have been in the playoffs six of the last seven seasons.

Colts WR Alec Pierce was carted off the field Week 2 against the Chiefs

Pierce is the Colts' top wide receiver. Via ESPN:

Pierce will attempt to rehab the injury rather than have surgery, sources said, with the hope that he could return midseason. Surgery is still on the table, but that will depend on the success of the rehab. It's likely the wideout will be placed on injured reserve while he recovers.

The injury is to the same heel that Pierce had surgically repaired in March. His recovery from that procedure stretched longer than expected, with him missing training camp and returning to practice only last month.

This could just be a lost season for Pierce. The Eagles play the Colts Week 14.

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