March 02, 2022

Former TV meteorologist mourned after death at Roundtop Mountain Resort

Derrick Ometz suffered fatal injuries in an accident at the Pennsylvania skiing destination

Derrick Ometz, 45, of Mechanicsburg, died in a Feb. 20 accident at Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County, Pennsylvania. Above, the ski resort pictured in December 2020.

A former TV meteorologist died late last month in an accident at Roundtop Mountain Resort, a popular outdoor recreation destination that operates year-round in York County.

Derrick Ometz, 45, of Mechanicsburg, suffered fatal injuries in what resort officials described as a "serious incident" on Feb. 20. Additional details about what happened that Sunday were not provided. 

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday that Ometz died of multiple traumatic injuries and that his death was ruled accidental. 

Family members and friends who remembered Ometz on social media said he had gone skiing the day of the accident. 

"Roundtop Mountain, Roundtop Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," Jeff Lifgren, vice president and general manager at Rountop Mountain Resort, told PennLive

A graduate of Penn State University, Ometz was once a meteorologist at ABC27 in Harrisburg before moving into the information technology field, according to his obituary. He most recently was a supervisory management and program analyst at the Naval Supply Systems Command in Mechanicsburg.

Ometz was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where funeral services were held last week. The memorial included musical performances from some of those who had joined him in the church's music ministry.

We invite you to watch the funeral service for Derrick J. Ometz. The livestream will start at 10:00 a.m. To view the...

Posted by First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg, PA on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Ometz is survived by his wife, two children and four brothers. In his memory, trees will be planted in a special area of the Trails and Trees Environmental Center in Mechanicsburg.

