Rowan University cuts tuition as students grapple with COVID's financial impact

Rowan University has reduced its in-state tuition and fees for undergraduate students by 10% for the upcoming academic year.

The reduction will save students $1,438. Out-of-state tuition and fees have been lowered by the same dollar amount.

Rowan's board of trustees approved the tuition cuts Saturday after assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the finances of students and their families.



The board of trustees previously had approved a 2.25% tuition increase that would have raised in-state costs to $14,376 and out-of-state costs to $23,408.

Instead, the reductions drop costs to $12,938 for New Jersey residents and $21,970 for out-of-state students.



"The university was able to provide this added support through broad cost-reduction initiatives, but more importantly, through people rethinking how we best serve our students, taking on more responsibility and, frankly, doing even more with even less," President Ali Houshmand said. "I deeply appreciate everyone’s sacrifice. It’s inspiring to see such commitment to our students in every area of the Rowan community."

The university is planning to reopen with in-person classes and on-campus housing this fall.

Colleges across New Jersey sent students home when the coronavirus outbreak escalated in March. The rest of the academic year consisted of remote learning.

