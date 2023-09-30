Listen to live music, watch circus performers and put your pet in a costume contest at Roxtoberfest

September 30, 2023
Fall is officially here, and the festivals are in abundance. Roxtoberfest returns to Philadelphia on Oct. 7 from noon to 6 p.m. on Ridge Avenue.
The 11th annual family-friendly festival will feature Oktoberfest celebration and harvest activities, including live music on multiple stages, circus performances, karate demonstrations, cemetery tours, face painting, balloon twisting, games, and costume contests.
A parade of pet costumes will start at 3:30 p.m. at Pocket Park.
There will be three stages featuring acts including Old Academy Players, The Providers, Acoustic Ferrari, Secret Circus, and even Carpenter Spooky Sounds and Wizardry.
Two kid's areas featuring Flyleaf the Book Fairy and games like cornhole, giant Jenga, and Connect 4 will also be set up.
Leverington Cemetery is offering tours at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. that will feature haunted stories from Roxborough’s past.
There will also be more than 100 vendors selling art and homemade goods. Some of the vendors include 1 Love Jerk Hut, Alchemy In You Candles, Blueberry Fields Artisan Soap, Dukes Designs, and Sundry Mornings.
There will be food trucks, local restaurants, and breweries, including A Taste of Philly, Bacon on a Stick, Deke's BBQ, Calle Del Sabor, Kona Ice, New Ridge Brewing Co., Put An Egg On It, and more.
A full list of events, vendors, food, and drink options is available online
In case of rain, there is a makeup date scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8, Roxborough Development Corporation, the event organizers said.