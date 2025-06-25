Roy Rogers opens location in Cherry Hill — its first in the Philly area in decades

The fast food chain Roy Rogers returned to the Philadelphia region Wednesday for the first time in decades with a new location in Cherry Hill.

The rodeo-themed chain is known for serving roast beef and chicken sandwiches alongside burgers and allowing diners to add lettuce, tomato, onions and peppers to their sandwiches at its "Fixin's Bar."

The Cherry Hill, located at the former PDQ at 614 Haddonfield Road, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Roy Rogers, named for the famous actor, once boasted more than 600 restaurants in the U.S., including locations at the Gallery Mall on East Market Street and in South Philly at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, before tapering out.

Now, it has 42 locations in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania Virginia and West Virginia. The Pennsylvania restaurants are all along the Pennsylvania Turnpike; the other New Jersey restaurants can be found in Brick and Pine Beach.

The chain's first restaurant opened in Falls Church, Virginia, in 1968. The chain initially was called RoBee's, but it was sued by Arby's for having a similar name. The chain then made a deal with actor Roy Rogers to rename it after him.

Roy Rogers grew rapidly in the 1970s and 1980s before downsizing. In the early 2000s, the brothers Pete and Jim Plamondon purchased the chain from CKE Restaurants and have gradually sought to expand it. Several franchise locations opened following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the chain has partnered with food delivery platforms.