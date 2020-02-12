More Culture:

February 12, 2020

South Philly's Royal Tavern is bringing back brunch

The new menu will launch Presidents Day weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Brunch
Royal Tavern brunch Courtesy of/Adam Schmidt

Royal Tavern will re-launch weekend brunch starting Feb. 15. The popular South Philly bar underwent an extensive renovation and re-opened in late November.

South Philadelphia's long-standing Royal Tavern will re-launch brunch services on Presidents Day weekend.

Starting on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16, the Bella Vista bar will offer a fresh brunch menu from chef Mark McKinney and new beverages from bar and general manager Janelle Findlator.

RELATED: Cuba Libre in Old City hosting Disney-themed drag brunch

Royal Tavern re-opened in late November after a renovation that involved completely redoing the basement kitchen.

Royal Tavern brunchCourtesy of/Adam Schmidt

Eggs Benedict is available for brunch at Royal Tavern.

The brunch menu will include the popular 4-ounce Tavern Burger, churro French toast, buttermilk biscuits with mushroom gravy, breakfast bahn mi, eggs Benedict, vegan sausage and breakfast salad with eggs, chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese and red onion, among other offerings.

On the drinks side, there will be Irish coffee made with Teeling Whiskey and house-made whipped cream; Backwards in High Heels made with Tito's Vodka, rosemary, ginger and lemon; and We Own the Night made with El Tesoro Single Barrel Tequila, St. George Pear Liqueur, cinnamon and lime.

Alcohol-free mocktail options will include Sits Easy with chamomile, coconut nectar, orange and lemon, and Hello ... Mindy with carrot, earl grey-cardamom syrup, vanilla, oak milk, lemon and orange.

Starting this weekend, the restaurant will open at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Royal Tavern is located at 937 E. Passyunk Ave.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Brunch Philadelphia Bella Vista South Philly Bars Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Al Horford's move to the bench ignited the Sixers. Where do they go from here?
Al-Horford_021220_usat

Stockton University

Justin Bieber surprises Stockton student with $100K for her work addressing mental health issues
Justin Bieber Julie Coker Stockton University

Mental Health

More teens are coming out as LGBTQ, but suicide attempts remain high
LGBTQ Teens Attempted Suicide

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies out on Kris Bryant, PECOTA madness and predicting when top prospects get the call
Bryce-Harper_021120_usat

TV

Eagles cheerleader, Lower Merion grad to star on new 'American Idol' season
American Idol Louis Knight

Food & Drink

Cuba Libre in Old City hosting Disney-themed drag brunch
Cuba Libre in Old City

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved