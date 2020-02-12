South Philly's Royal Tavern is bringing back brunch

South Philadelphia's long-standing Royal Tavern will re-launch brunch services on Presidents Day weekend.

Starting on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16, the Bella Vista bar will offer a fresh brunch menu from chef Mark McKinney and new beverages from bar and general manager Janelle Findlator.

Royal Tavern re-opened in late November after a renovation that involved completely redoing the basement kitchen.

Courtesy of/Adam Schmidt Eggs Benedict is available for brunch at Royal Tavern.

The brunch menu will include the popular 4-ounce Tavern Burger, churro French toast, buttermilk biscuits with mushroom gravy, breakfast bahn mi, eggs Benedict, vegan sausage and breakfast salad with eggs, chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese and red onion, among other offerings.

On the drinks side, there will be Irish coffee made with Teeling Whiskey and house-made whipped cream; Backwards in High Heels made with Tito's Vodka, rosemary, ginger and lemon; and We Own the Night made with El Tesoro Single Barrel Tequila, St. George Pear Liqueur, cinnamon and lime.

Alcohol-free mocktail options will include Sits Easy with chamomile, coconut nectar, orange and lemon, and Hello ... Mindy with carrot, earl grey-cardamom syrup, vanilla, oak milk, lemon and orange.



Starting this weekend, the restaurant will open at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Royal Tavern is located at 937 E. Passyunk Ave.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.