More Culture:

October 25, 2018

Ruben Amaro Jr. will be back on ABC’s ‘The Goldbergs’ on Halloween

The former Phillies GM will portray his father once again

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Phillies
Ruben Amaro Jr. goldbergs second time Screenshot/ABC

Ruben Amaro Jr., playing his father in an upcoming episode of "The Goldbergs."

Former Phillies general manager (and current Mets first base coach) Ruben Amaro Jr. will make another cameo appearance in ABC’s ode to Philadelphia, “The Goldbergs,” in an upcoming episode.

Adam Goldberg, the show’s creator, went to William Penn Charter High School with Amaro Jr. in the 1980s, and he’s put that connection to use in past episodes.

At first, Amaro Jr.was just portrayed by another actor. But Amaro Jr. reached out to Goldberg and said he enjoyed the show, so in January, Goldberg invited him to play his father, Ruben Amaro Sr., also a former Phillies player.

(Yes, it does get a little confusing with the Jr. and the Sr., but that’s part of the charm!)

Amaro Jr. was a hit, both with fans and with the folks in charge of the show.

“(Amaro Jr.) did such a fantastic job,” Goldberg said in a release, “we had to have him back.”

This time around, Amaro Jr. once again portrays his father in a quick cameo scene. He and actor Nick Guardad, who plays Amaro Jr. in the show, share an over-the-top moment of father-and-son love.

Amaro Sr. passed away in March 2017 after a battle with prostate cancer, and Amaro Jr. said he appreciates the opportunity to portray his father.

“My father was everything for me – a father, a role model, a hero, and my best friend,” Amaro Jr. said in a release. “I’m grateful to 'The Goldbergs' for being able to pay tribute to my dad in this special way.”

This is, of course, just the latest in a long line of shoutouts to southeastern Pennsylvania from the show, from Hersheypark, to Merrill Reese, and even a throwback South Street reference.

The episode will air Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Phillies Philadelphia The Goldbergs Ruben Amaro Sr. Ruben Amaro Jr. Pennsylvania Baseball

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Five matchups to watch
102418MichaelBennett

Holidays

Not sure what to do for Halloween? Here's a list of 20 events in Philly
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Lottery

Jefferson-Stratford Hospital office pool wins $1 million in Mega Millions lottery
Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Celebrities

Sixers Joel Embiid reportedly dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne de Paula
012018-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Adult Health

Millennials are now vaping vitamins — here's why that's kind of pointless
vaping-vitamins-trend-pexels

Food & Drink

Try making these 4 apple cocktails at home this fall using Philly booze
chaddsford winery cocktails

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.