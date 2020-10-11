Rudy Giuliani to hold rally for President Trump in Philly on Monday

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be coming to Philadelphia on Monday for a rally with Italian Americans who support President Donald Trump’s reelection this fall.

The Columbus Day event is being put together by “Italian Americans for Trump 2020” and will “highlight President Trump’s important accomplishments benefitting the Italian American Community,” according to Trump’s campaign website.

Giuliani, who currently serves as both an adviser and lawyer to Trump, will be joined by former GOP U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District from 2011-2019.

The rally is slated to be held at 2300 Arena on S. Swanson St. in South Philly at 5 p.m. on Monday. Monday’s event comes approximately three weeks before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes could decide the presidential election. A FiveThirtyEight analysis found Pennsylvania may be the country's most important swing state. If Trump wins Pennsylvania, he has an 84% chance of being re-elected. If Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is victorious, he has a 96% chance of winning the presidency.

Polling indicates that the race for Pennsylvania could be close. The former vice president currently leads the Republican incumbent by an average of 7.1 points in the state, according to Real Clear Politics. In a recent NBC News/Marist College poll of likely voters, Biden leads Trump by 28 points in the Philly suburbs.

Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1% over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, becoming the first GOP presidential candidate to win the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

Biden will take part in an ABC News Town Hall in Philly on Thursday. The town hall will be moderated live by George Stephanopoulos at a location not yet disclosed in Philadelphia. Additional details about the event will be revealed in the coming days.