More Health:

April 14, 2020

With FDA approval, Rutgers saliva test for COVID-19 poised to scale up in United States

White House task force, life sciences companies seek to expand use of new screening method

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
COVID-19 Saliva Test Courtesy/Rutgers University.

A saliva test for COVID-19 created by Rutgers University researchers could scale up to tens of thousands of tests daily in the U.S. and beyond, according to scientists. Andrew Brooks of RUCDR Infinite Biologics, the test's creator, is pictured above.

A rapid, saliva test for the coronavirus developed by Rutgers University scientists has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, paving the way for a potentially broad expansion of COVID-19 testing capacity.

The saliva test relies on samples collected through spit in a tube, providing a safer form of screening for health care providers who administer nasal swabs, which are already in limited supply. 

Combined with automated lab technology that can rapidly process results, the Rutgers system can eventually scale up to tens of thousands of samples daily. 

“The impact of this approval is significant,” said Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development at RUCDR Infinite Biolgics, the group behind the saliva test. “It means we no longer have to put health care professionals at risk for infection by performing nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal collections. We can preserve precious personal protective equipment for use in patient care instead of testing."

The Rutgers team, partnering with Accurate Diagnostic Labs, participated in a call with the White House's COVID-19 Task Force to discuss expanding capacity to other laboratories. Some of the world's largest life sciences companies also have contacted RUCDR to discuss their system. 

“I have spoken with these companies’ leadership to not only share knowledge but to create opportunities for continuing to help innovate during this crisis,” Brooks said. “We will work closely with these new partners, the FDA and the White House task force to leverage everything Rutgers has to offer to not only help our community but also make a global impact.”

The test will debut Wednesday at a drive-thru site in Edison, New Jersey, with first results expected back within 24-48 hours, according to Middlesex County officials. 

"Thankfully, we have a rare advantage in such a critical time to be able to rapidly deploy increased testing capabilities and accelerated results, while protecting our frontline workers,” Middlesex County Freeholder Director Ronald G. Rios said.

As a next step, the saliva tests will become available throughout New Jersey's RWJBarnabas Health Network, which include Rutgers' Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, University Hospital in Newark and several other county health departments.

"We can significantly increase the number of people tested each and every day as self-collection of saliva is more quick and scalable than swab collections. All of this combined will have a tremendous impact on testing in New Jersey and across the United States," Brooks said.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus New Jersey FDA COVID-19 Rutgers University

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

PhillyRank: Ranking the best pro athletes in Philadelphia right now (50-41)
Philly-Rank-50_041120

Government

Philly makes urgent request to Congress for PPE, rapid COVID-19 testing
Kenney Pelose PPE COVID-19

Illness

Continued decrease in rate of COVID-19 cases doubling across New Jersey ‘a cause of hope,’ Gov. Murphy says
New Jersey infection rate coronavirus

Opinion

Eytan Shander: No matter who the Eagles draft, fans will likely get angry for no good reason
99_11032019_EaglesvsBears_fans_angry_KateFrese.jpg

Books

Amazon editors pick Best Books of the Month for April
Amazon's Books Of The Month April

Entertainment

ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong' will feature Ariana Grande, John Stamos and other celebs
ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong'

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved