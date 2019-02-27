More Health:

February 27, 2019

The fascinating way weighted blankets work their magic

Science proves they're beyond a millennial fad

Bailey King
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
The Gravity Blanket is one of the stress-relieving weighted blanket options on the market.

Weighted blankets, in case you’re not in the know, are the ever-so-cozy modern solution to insomnia and stress reduction.

A weighted blanket is exactly what it sounds like: a heavy blanket with evenly distributed weight throughout that essentially cocoons you.

The benefits are twofold. The blanket both hugs you and grounds you, and each of these actions affects hormone levels, easing your anxiety. Think about it: hugs naturally make people feel better because they release oxytocin, a hormone that serves to reduce blood pressure, slows your heart, and increases feelings of relaxation.

The simulated hug can also release serotonin, a hormone that decreases stress,  Popsugar reports. Seratonin also has the capacity to be turned into melatonin in the body, which would help induce sleep, experts theorize.

The weight and size of the blanket can vary, but the evenly distributed pressure is said to imitate "deep pressure touch stimulation,” which can have a calming, soothing effect, according to Medical News Today.

According to a study in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, grounding the body — or weighing it down — regulates the secretion of cortisol during sleep. Cortisol is a stress hormone that flares when you're anxious.

While deep pressure touch stimulation is widely believed to be effective, there aren’t many studies on the effects of weighted blankets specifically, Well and Good reports. One small study published in 2006 found that 63 percent of the 32 adults who used such a blanket reported a reduction in anxiety, and 78 percent preferred the blanket to other self-soothing techniques. Another study, published in 2015, found that people wearing a weighted vest (which provides a similar effect) saw reduced sympathetic arousal after only a short period of time.

As for buying a weighted blanket there’s a few things to know — especially because they don’t come cheap. Depending on the brand, weighted blankets can range from about $100 to $250. Here’s a list of the best ones, according to sleep experts, including one of the most popular brands: the Gravity Blanket. 

It’s also important to know what weight to buy. Commonly, they range from four to 30 pounds. When choosing one, pick a blanket weight equal to between 7 and 12 percent of your own body weight. Or, try this easy formula recommended by the blanket company Harkla: Take 10 percent of your body weight and then add a pound or two. So an adult that weighs 150 pounds, for example, would want to look for a blanket that weighs about 16 to 17 pounds, according to Well and Good.

