International Space Station will be visible in the sky above Pennsylvania this week

Pennsylvania residents will have an opportunity to see the International Space Station as it glides above the state this week, but those who wish to catch it will have to combine timing and location with a little luck from the weather.

The ISS circles the Earth in low orbit approximately every 93 minutes, but certain times of the year offer better opportunities to see it depending on the location.

Each week, Mission Control at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston determines sighting opportunities for over 6,700 locations worldwide. They provide precise viewing information online at their Spot the Station site.