December 05, 2025

Former Sen. Bob Menendez permanently barred from holding public office

The court order follows the disgraced politician's bribery conviction. He is serving 11 years in federal prison.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Former Sen. Bob Menendez, who started serving his 11-year prison sentence in June, is banned from holding public office. He was convicted on numerous bribery and conspiracy charges in 2024.

A New Jersey judge has ruled that former Sen. Bob Menendez can never hold public office again.

The state's attorney general, Matthew Platkin, said Friday that his deputy had obtained a disqualification order barring Menendez, 71, from public office or a position of public trust in New Jersey. The news follows the disgraced Democratic politician's federal bribery conviction. Menendez is currently in the midst of an 11-year prison sentence, which he began in June. If he serves the entire sentence, he will be 82 when he's released.  

MORE: Library Company of Philadelphia, founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1731, agrees to merger with Temple University

Per the terms of the disqualification order, issued by New Jersey Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy, the former senator will be held in contempt of court if he applies for a public position or takes any steps to campaign or otherwise seek office.

"Critical to preserving the public’s faith and trust in government institutions is ensuring that elected officials who commit crimes involving their offices don’t find new opportunities to regain positions of power," Platkin said in a statement. "Too many people in New Jersey have a cynical viewpoint that corruption is a routine, widespread feature of our politics. We hope the court’s decision sends a message that it is not acceptable and it will carry consequences."

Federal prosecutors indicted Menendez and his wife, Nadine, in 2023 on numerous criminal charges for accepting gold bars, cash and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for using Menendez's political influence to help the men and the Egyptian and Qatari governments. Menendez remained in office as New Jersey's senior U.S. senator through his trial, resigning only after he was convicted in July 2024

Nadine was likewise convicted earlier this year and sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for her role in the scheme.

