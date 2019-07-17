Tractor trailer accident in Grays Ferry pulls power lines down onto SEPTA bus

An accident in Grays Ferry left public transit riders with a memorable scene Wednesday when a power-line pole fell on top of a SEPTA Route 40 bus.

SEPTA Public Information Manager John Golden said the incident began when a tractor trailer made contact with overhead wires. The wires pulled down a pair of poles, one of which came to rest against the bus.

The accident happened near Schuylkill Avenue and Catherine Street, Golden said.

Instagram user @samesense captured the scene:

No injuries were reported, Golden said, but a detour on the westbound 40 bus was put into place.

Golden said he didn't know if the bus suffered any damage. The photo above from @samesense seems to show a depression in the bus where the pole met the vehicle.

