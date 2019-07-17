More News:

July 17, 2019

Tractor trailer accident in Grays Ferry pulls power lines down onto SEPTA bus

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents SEPTA
SEPTA bus power line /u/samesense/Reddit

A power line pole came to rest on a SEPTA Route 40 bus on Wednesday after a tractor trailer collided with overhead wires.

An accident in Grays Ferry left public transit riders with a memorable scene Wednesday when a power-line pole fell on top of a SEPTA Route 40 bus.

SEPTA Public Information Manager John Golden said the incident began when a tractor trailer made contact with overhead wires. The wires pulled down a pair of poles, one of which came to rest against the bus.

MORE NEWS: Philly rolls out 'I Call the Snacks' campaign targeting sugary foods

The accident happened near Schuylkill Avenue and Catherine Street, Golden said.

Instagram user @samesense captured the scene:

No injuries were reported, Golden said, but a detour on the westbound 40 bus was put into place.

Golden said he didn't know if the bus suffered any damage. The photo above from @samesense seems to show a depression in the bus where the pole met the vehicle.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents SEPTA Grays Ferry Vehicles Buses Transportation Public Transit Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Alternative Medicine

Breakthrough PTSD treatment using party drug MDMA coming soon to Philly region
Carroll - Dr. Samy Badawy

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Transportation

Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Rankings

Here are 16 different versions of salads, ranked from worst to best
Top Salad

Food & Drink

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend
Weckerly's Ice Cream

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved