October 14, 2022

SEPTA boosts subway service for Phillies playoff games, Eagles-Cowboys showdown

Express trains will be running on the Broad Street Line prior to each game this weekend

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA is providing express train service on the Broad Street Line this weekend for fans heading to the sports complex to attend the Phillies, Flyers and Eagles games.

It will be a busy weekend at the sports complex in South Philadelphia. 

The Phillies are hosting their first playoff games at Citizens Bank Park since October 2011 on Friday and Saturday afternoon. The Flyers, fresh off a season-opening win, are playing the Vancouver Canucks at the Wells Fargo Center at 4 p.m. Saturday – about 2 hours after the Phillies begin play. 

And to cap it off, the undefeated Eagles are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, with first place in the NFC East on the line.  

Each of the sold-out Phillies games is expected to draw more than 42,000 fans. The Flyers have the capacity to sit 19,600 fans. And more than 67,000 fans will pack Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles game, with many more tailgating in the parking lots. 

To accommodate this influx, SEPTA is supplementing its regular service with additional express trains on the Broad Street Line prior to each game. The express trains will depart from Fern Rock Station and make stops at the following stations on their way to NRG Station in South Philly: Olney, Erie, Girard, Race/Vine, City Hall and Walnut/Locust.

The Broad Street Line connects to the Market-Frankford Line and the trolley system via a free interchange between the 15th Street and City Hall stations. Regional Rail riders and PATCO passengers can access the subway in Center City. 

Because of the overlapping Phillies and Flyers games on Saturday, fans are asked to plan accordingly. SEPTA will have additional personnel to assist riders and ensure they get on a train home. Riders are asked to preload their Keycards or purchase return trips in advance to alleviate problems. 

Here's a look at the additional Broad Street Line service for each of the four games. Subway service will remain available after each game – even if they run late. 

Friday: Phillies vs. Braves, 4:37 p.m.

Express trains will depart Fern Rock Station at 3:40 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. 

Saturday: Phillies vs. Braves, 2:07 p.m.

Express trains will depart Fern Rock Station at 12:40 p.m., 12:50 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. 

Saturday: Flyers vs. Canucks, 4 p.m.

Express trains will leave Fern Rock Station at 2:50 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday: Eagles vs. Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. 

SEPTA has added 10 express trains that will depart every 10 minutes from Fern Rock Station beginning at 6:05 p.m. Fans can ride SEPTA for free on the way home beginning at 10:30 p.m. 

