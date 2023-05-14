Police searching for suspected gunman in fatal shooting of 14-year-old on SEPTA platform

SEPTA officials and Philadelphia police are searching for the individuals responsible for the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on a Market-Frankford Line train platform.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon just after 2 p.m. on the SEPTA platform located on the 5200 block of Market Street, 6ABC reported. When police arrived at the scene, they say they found a 14-year-old male victim suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim later died in the hospital, authorities say.

The shooting was allegedly provoked by an altercation that turned violent between the victim and the suspected gunman, 6ABC reported.

Police are seeking the public's help in finding those responsible for the shooting, and have released images of an alleged suspect.



In the photos, the individual can be seen wearing a black hoodie and a black face mask. The person also was allegedly carrying a lime green firearm, according to SEPTA officials.

Sources told 6ABC that the suspect may have tried to hide evidence of the shooting by burning his clothes behind a laundromat located near the scene.



Investigators have said they are looking for three individuals for possible involvement in the incident, NBC10 reported. All were reportedly last seen fleeing westbound on Market Street after the shooting.



The victim's identity has not yet been released.



Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or SEPTA police at 215-580-8111.