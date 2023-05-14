More News:

May 14, 2023

Police searching for suspected gunman in fatal shooting of 14-year-old on SEPTA platform

Authorities have released images of a suspect involved in the incident which occurred Saturday afternoon on the 5200 block of Market Street, police say

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
septa market frankford shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA officials and Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy that occurred Saturday afternoon on a Market-Frankford Line platform.

SEPTA officials and Philadelphia police are searching for the individuals responsible for the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on a Market-Frankford Line train platform.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon just after 2 p.m. on the SEPTA platform located on the 5200 block of Market Street, 6ABC reported. When police arrived at the scene, they say they found a 14-year-old male victim suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim later died in the hospital, authorities say.

MORE: Prisoner who allegedly helped inmates escape Philly jail was charged in 2021 deadly beating at Pat's Steaks, police say

The shooting was allegedly provoked by an altercation that turned violent between the victim and the suspected gunman, 6ABC reported.

Police are seeking the public's help in finding those responsible for the shooting, and have released images of an alleged suspect. 

In the photos, the individual can be seen wearing a black hoodie and a black face mask. The person also was allegedly carrying a lime green firearm, according to SEPTA officials. 

Sources told 6ABC that the suspect may have tried to hide evidence of the shooting by burning his clothes behind a laundromat located near the scene.

Investigators have said they are looking for three individuals for possible involvement in the incident, NBC10 reported. All were reportedly last seen fleeing westbound on Market Street after the shooting.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or SEPTA police at 215-580-8111.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Market Frankford Line SEPTA Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - IMF2022_StreetScenes_CreditKatKuo_056

Attend the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Limited - The Navy Yard Mirage Main Photo

New public art and free fitness programming at the Navy Yard

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

One of the men who escaped from Philly jail caught by U.S. Marshals
Philly Jail Escape

Sponsored

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Children's Health

New 'peanut patch' could help toddlers with allergies build tolerance
peanut allergy.jpg

Sixers

The Celtics' lineup change swung Game 6. What can Sixers do in Game 7?
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Celtics-Al-Horford-Playoffs-2023

Media

A look back at longtime Philly radio host John DeBella's rivalry with Howard Stern
john debella retiring

Family-Friendly

Spruce Street Harbor Park reopens for summer season on Friday
Spruce Street Harbor Park 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved