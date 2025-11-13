As SEPTA nears deadline to finish Silverliner IV inspections, signal issues further disrupt Regional Rail service

Regional Rail trains experienced delays Thursday morning due to signal issues in Center City, SEPTA said. That added to the disruptions caused by the train cancellations on the Airport, Fox Chase, Warminster and Chestnut Hill West lines — which have been extended through Friday.

The signal issues were resolved by 5:30 a.m., but some trains experienced "significant residual delays" of up to 60 minutes, SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Green said. The impacted trains were on the Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Doylestown, Fox Chase, Media, Newark, Norristown, Trenton, Warminster and West Trenton lines.

Regional Rail service is operating with "extremely limited vehicle availability" this week as SEPTA completes its inspections of its Silverliner IV fleet. The canceled trains on the Airport, Chestnut Hill West, Fox Chase and Warminster lines have led to crowded stations and skipped stops, especially closer to Center City.

"We know that these service disruptions are impacting the daily lives of our riders, and we appreciate their patience and understanding," SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Greene said in a statement.

SEPTA said it expects to meet Friday's extended deadline to inspect all of its 223 Silverliner IV cars, but even after those inspections are complete, it may take time before Regional Rail services returns to normal. As of Thursday morning, 220 cars had been inspected.

The inspections were mandated by the Federal Railroad Administration due to the aging fleet experiencing several electrical fires earlier this year. FRA Administrator David Fink said last week that "two-thirds" of SEPTA's cars must be repaired before they're put back into service.

Regional Rail service will "gradually improve" through the end of the year as repair efforts are ramped up, Greene said.

The Silverliner IV cars date back to the 1970s and account for more than half of SEPTA's Regional Rail fleet. SEPTA has said funding restrictions have forced it to keep them in service. General Manager Scott Sauer has said the cars pose no safety risk to passengers.

Federal officials have taken a different viewpoint. The Department of Transportation officials have blamed the safety issues posed by the aging fleet on mismanagement — not a lack of funding. Local, state and federal officials are collaborating with SEPTA officials to address the transit authority's woes.