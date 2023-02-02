Man dies after stabbing at Center City subway station, police say

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at SEPTA's Eighth Street Station on Wednesday evening.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed twice in the chest at 5:47 p.m. by a suspect who fled eastbound on the Market-Frankford Line, Philadelphia police said. The man who was stabbed collapsed on the sidewalk at the top of the stairs leading to the subway platform.

"We're not sure if the stabbing took place on the platform or the stairway leading from the platform to the street level, but that is where we found the trail of blood," Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX29.

Surveillance footage shows the stabbing was preceded by an argument, police said.

The suspect was wearing a dark puffy jacket, dark pants, a white scarf and a burgundy maroon hooded sweatshirt under his jacket, 6ABC reported.

SEPTA officials are familiar with the suspect, having seen him in the area on a regular basis, NBC10 reported.

The man who was stabbed was transported by police to Jefferson Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead at 6:27 p.m. A woman was with at the time of the stabbing. She was uninjured and is cooperating with investigators.

No arrests have been made, and the weapon has not been recovered, police said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (215) 686-TIPS.