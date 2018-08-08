Shaq is partnering to build, move into $150M apartment complex in New Jersey

Hey Newark, Shaquille O'Neal is movin' in to the neighborhood.

The former NBA player is making some room for himself in a penthouse of one of his projects — a $150 million, 33-story residential complex that's one of the first high rises Newark has seen in decades.

Shaq had previously announced he would be a partner in the project, but the property was approved just this week for construction and will start sometime next year, according to developer Boraie. It will take about 22 months to complete.

"The House that Shaq built is coming to the citizens of Newark, soon!" O'Neal said in a statement through Boraie to NJ.com.

The basketball hall-of-famer was born in Newark and spent some of his youth there, crediting much of his success to the Boys and Girls club there, where he played basketball.

He's been known for returning to his hometown to give back to charitable organizations, and typically spends a few days out of the year in the area.

Inside the complex, NJ.com reported there will be restaurant and retail space, a roof-deck plaza, a private residence lounge, a pool, private worker lounge, and 225 parking spaces.

Shaq is also pairing with Boraie to develop another $79 million apartment complex, located near the New Jersey Performing Arts Center called One Rector, or colloquially known as "Shaq Tower."

