More News:

August 08, 2018

Shaq is partnering to build, move into $150M apartment complex in New Jersey

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/for PhillyVoice

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal speaks during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center.

Hey Newark, Shaquille O'Neal is movin' in to the neighborhood.

The former NBA player is making some room for himself in a penthouse of one of his projects — a $150 million, 33-story residential complex that's one of the first high rises Newark has seen in decades.

Shaq had previously announced he would be a partner in the project, but the property was approved just this week for construction and will start sometime next year, according to developer Boraie. It will take about 22 months to complete.

"The House that Shaq built is coming to the citizens of Newark, soon!" O'Neal said in a statement through Boraie to NJ.com.

The basketball hall-of-famer was born in Newark and spent some of his youth there, crediting much of his success to the Boys and Girls club there, where he played basketball.

He's been known for returning to his hometown to give back to charitable organizations, and typically spends a few days out of the year in the area.

Inside the complex, NJ.com reported there will be restaurant and retail space, a roof-deck plaza, a private residence lounge, a pool, private worker lounge, and 225 parking spaces. 

Shaq is also pairing with Boraie to develop another $79 million apartment complex, located near the New Jersey Performing Arts Center called One Rector, or colloquially known as "Shaq Tower."

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Shaquille O'Neal Newark New Jersey NBA Celebrities

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection
080818HowieRoseman

Politics

Conservative activists targeted by ANTIFA protest stoke flames of outrage on 'Fox & Friends'
Fox and Friends

Sixers

How does Zhaire Smith's injury impact Sixers' rotation and season?
070918-ZhaireSmith-USAToday

Fitness

Join in puppy yoga at the Logan Hotel this Saturday
puppy

Lifestyle

Sugaring vs. waxing vs. laser hair removal: a comparison
Carroll - Waxing

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.