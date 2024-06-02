More Culture:

Shirley MacLaine spotted in Atlantic City filming new movie

The Oscar-winning actress was seen last week on Tennessee Avenue filming 'People Not Places.'

Oscar-winning actress Shirley MacLaine was in Atlantic City last week filming scenes for her upcoming movie.

MacLaine was seen Wednesday filming on Tennessee Avenue near the former Pic-A-Lilli Inn, which is now King's Pub, BreakingAC reported. The movie, called "People Not Places," is about a "sprightly woman in her twilight years" who forms an unlikely friendship with a man who is homeless while also trying to fix her relationship with her son.

"It's a wonderful script and we are getting ready to start and will see what happens," MacLaine told People in April.

MacLaine is an author and actress known for her Academy Award-winning role in the 1983 film "Terms of Endearment," as well as movies like "The Apartment," "Postcards from the Edge" and "Steel Magnolias." She is preparing to release a photograph-based memoir, "The Wall of Life," in October. 

The legendary actress turned 90 in April, and told Extra that she would be celebrating on set in Atlantic City. "People Not Places," which was first announced in 2019, also stars Stephen Dorff, of "Blade" and "True Detective," and is directed by Brad Furman, who also directed “The Lincoln Lawyer.” It is written by Furman's mother, Ellen Brown Furman.

The movie is also scheduled to film in Pleasantville, according to BreakingAC.

"People Not Places" is the latest film to use the Jersey Shore as a backdrop this year. Last month, Timothée Chalamet was spotted in Cape May filming for his Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown."

