Shop the sales in Philly this Labor Day weekend

August 31, 2018
Who doesn't love a good sale? Yes, summer is basically over, but hey, guess what? Labor Day shopping is here!
Labor Day may be one of the best times of the year to shop, especially to prepare for the coming fall and winter season. We know the days are growing just a tad shorter already, and, yes, kids are already back in school, but at least we all have an excuse to go shopping now.
Don't forget about the Gloucester Premium Outlets and Philadelphia Premium Outlets. On top of their already reduced prices, many stores will feature further reductions, including an additional 40 percent off at Under Armour, and 70 percent off the entire store at Michael Kors.