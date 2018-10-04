Prosecutors reportedly seeking 14 months jail time for Jersey Shore’s ‘The Situation’

Jersey Shore star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino is scheduled for sentencing in Newark after pleading guilty to tax evasion in January.

His future is up in the air, but if prosecutors get their way Sorrentino could be looking at more than a year in prison.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence Sorrentino to 14 months in prison, while Sorrentino’s attorneys are arguing for probation, according to sentencing memos obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday.

Sorrentino’s attorney, Henry Klingeman, reportedly asserted in one of the memos that Sorrentino is being targeted for his fame.

"At bottom, the Government seeks to punish Michael harshly, not because of his own individual conduct and characteristics, but because he is a celebrity," Klingeman reportedly wrote in the obtained memos.

Sorrentino admitted in January to concealing his income in 2011 by skirting federal reporting requirements.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.