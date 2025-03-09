More Culture:

March 09, 2025

Giraffe calf born at Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari

Coral the baby giraffe, who was born in December, will join the herd in time for the New Jersey safari's opening day, March 29.

By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Coral the giraffe calf, pictured above, will be joining the herd in the Wild Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure in time for the park's opening on March 29.

Wild Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure is welcoming an adorably tall baby to its giraffe herd.

Coral the female giraffe calf was born to parents Mariah and Conan, both residents at the Jackson Township, New Jersey, attraction, on December 15. Now nearly three months old, she's preparing to join the rest of the giraffe herd in time for Six Flags Great Adventure's opening day on Saturday, March 29. 

While Coral faced some early challenges, including difficulty standing, she's overcome them with the support of Wild Safari staff, according to a release. A video posted to Instagram by Six Flags Great Adventure showed Coral drinking from a bottle, walking around and posing for the cameras in the giraffe barn she's been living in until she joins her family.

Wild Safari includes the Safari Base Camp, where visitors can stroll through at their own pace and view animals, grab a bite to eat, learn from wildlife educators or purchase a souvenir. From there, guests can embark on the Safari Off-Road Adventure, when an open-air vehicle takes them on a journey through 350 acres as tour guides point out over 1,200 animals from six continents, including the giraffes. Last year, the Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa, a luxury resort offering "glamping suites" and giraffe feeding experiences, opened in the Wild Safari.

Tickets to the Wild Safari, which start at $20 for kids and $30 for adults, can be purchased online. Admission to the safari is also included in Six Flags season passes. 

