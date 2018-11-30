More Sports:

November 30, 2018

Sixers chat with Kyle Neubeck

092617_Neubeck_Carroll.jpg
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
113018_Embiid-Butler_usat Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and forward Jimmy Butler react in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets.

As the world waits for yet another Markelle Fultz update, another Jimmy Butler buzzer beater, or at least another Joel Embiid tweet, the Sixers are slowly but surely establishing their place in the Eastern Conference hierarchy. For all the talk about their rocky start to the year, they sit just a game back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 2 seed in the conference as of Friday morning.

They have a lot of things to clean up to get where they hope to go, but as the rotation solidifies and Butler settles in, the Sixers could be on the verge of their real breakthrough — at least if they can clean up their pick-and-roll defense. So this seems like a perfect time for another live chat about the team.

MORE: Sixers' Elton Brand: 'Joel Embiid made me an NBA general manager' | 5 lessons from Sixers' first blowout win of the year over the Knicks | What they're saying: Markelle Fultz is probably done in Philly, but what could Sixers get back in a trade? 

Starting at noon, I will begin answering your questions on the Sixers (or other miscellaneous subjects, if you so choose) and get to as many as I can. Let's get to it.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Kyle's RSS feed to your feed reader

092617_Neubeck_Carroll.jpg

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Jimmy Butler Joel Embiid Brett Brown Markelle Fultz Ben Simmons Zhaire Smith

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

Sixers' Elton Brand: 'Joel Embiid made me an NBA general manager'
113018_Elton-Brand_Usat

Food & Drink

Wawa enters the craft beer arena with 2SP Brewing collaboration
2SP Wawa coffee stout collab

Crime

Ocean Township man charged with killing brother's family, burning their estate to 'conceal' alleged crime
Paul J. Caneiro

NFL

Could the New York Giants have interest in Eagles' Nick Foles?
051518NickFoles

Weekend

Weekend picks: Ice bar, Deck the Alley, ugly sweater party and more
Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park

Men's Health

Researchers are testing a new form of male birth control — and it's a gel
men-male-birth-control-pexels

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by