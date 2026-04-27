Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe finishes third in NBA Rookie of the Year Award voting

Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe finished in third place in Rookie of the Year Award voting for the 2025-26 NBA season, behind winner Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks and runner-up Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets. Edgecombe appeared on 94 of 100 ballots, including one second-place vote. Flagg had 56 first-place votes, trumping Knueppel's 44.

Edgecombe, who had a strong enough debut campaign to win the award in many seasons, was expected to finish in a distant third place behind two of the most impressive rookies in recent NBA history. It takes nothing away from what the 20-year-old accomplished for the Sixers after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Before the season began, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that whether or not Edgecombe experienced a successful rookie year would hinge on how many minutes he played. Edgecombe started in all 75 of his appearances and averaged 35.0 minutes, logging over 2,600 minutes in all.

And, strictly from a production perspective, it is challenging to argue Edgecombe did not shatter expectations. He was far more advanced as a shooter and ball-handler than anticipated; oftentimes the weaknesses in his draft profile appeared to be strengths during the season. Edgecombe ended up with 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game in the regular season and led the entire league in loose balls recovered. He was a positive-impact player on both ends of the floor, a rarity for any rookie guard.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Edgecombe's first professional season has been his knack for rising to the occasion in high-pressure situations. His two game-winning shots were among many clutch baskets throughout the season; his historic 34-point NBA debut in Boston in October was one of several times in which he performed under bright lights. Five games into his first taste of postseason action, Edgecombe has submitted two dazzling showings and three subpar performances.