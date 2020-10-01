Sixers podcast: Reacting to the Doc Rivers hire and assessing his strengths, weaknesses

When we said Doc Rivers was shaking up the coaching market, we didn't expect he could be hired within four days of losing his old job. But after a whirlwind romance between Rivers and the Sixers, he is indeed the next head coach in Philly.

In a new emergency episode of The New Slant podcast, we discuss, who else, Rivers.

A brief rundown of the show:

Initial reaction to Rivers being hired Rivers skipping past the first two favorites for the job Rivers' strengths and weaknesses as a tactician and leader How hiring Rivers gives the Sixers a leg up hiring assistant coaches Future priorities for Sixers as an organization

