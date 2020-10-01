More Sports:

October 01, 2020

Sixers podcast: Reacting to the Doc Rivers hire and assessing his strengths, weaknesses

By Kyle Neubeck
New Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

New Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

When we said Doc Rivers was shaking up the coaching market, we didn't expect he could be hired within four days of losing his old job. But after a whirlwind romance between Rivers and the Sixers, he is indeed the next head coach in Philly

In a new emergency episode of The New Slant podcast, we discuss, who else, Rivers.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. Initial reaction to Rivers being hired
  2. Rivers skipping past the first two favorites for the job
  3. Rivers' strengths and weaknesses as a tactician and leader
  4. How hiring Rivers gives the Sixers a leg up hiring assistant coaches
  5. Future priorities for Sixers as an organization 

MORE: Sources: Doc Rivers to be hired as next Sixers head coach | Report: Doc Rivers considering Alvin Gentry for Sixers assistant job | Sixers front office search focused on hiring underneath GM Elton Brand

