March 16, 2019

Sixers’ Joel Embiid got a cake (to the face) from Meek Mill for his birthday

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Celebrities
042518-MeekMill-USAToday Bill Streicher/USA Today

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid hugs recording artist Meek Mill after a victory against the Miami Heat in game five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.

Sixers megastar Joel Embiid turned 25 years old Saturday, a staggering thought since it feels like he’s been front and center in the city’s collective conscious for decades.

After dropping 21 points and 17 rebounds on the Kings in a home win hours before his birthday, Embiid went out to enjoy the quarter-century milestone with some pals.

One of those pals was Philly rapper and activist Meek Mill, who had just finished the first of two nights at North Philly’s The Met.

(For what it’s worth, new and former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson was in attendance at both the Sixers game and the Meek Mill concert.)

Mill and another Embiid friend earned the honor of presenting Embiid with his birthday cake while the group was out on the town, and the rapper took the opportunity to pull one over on his very tall and talented friend with a cake to the face:

It’s probably easier to hit Embiid with a cake to the face than most people, considering he presents a much bigger target, but that's good accuracy. Embiid has a career .512 effective field goal percentage. He can appreciate accuracy.

Now, let’s get NBA-style and go to the monitor for a second angle:

Yep, good aim from Mill. That’s full face coverage, with what appears to be chocolate icing.

Of course, Philadelphia City Council did declare this Meek Mill Weekend in Philadelphia, so that probably means Embiid can’t take any retaliatory measures. Mill can do whatever he wants this weekend. Those are the rules.

Sixers Celebrities Philadelphia Meek Mill NBA Social Media Joel Embiid Basketball

