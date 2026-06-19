Asking NBA Draft experts which prospect the Sixers should select at No. 22 overall

Leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, PhillyVoice spoke with scouting experts about prospects they believe the Sixers should be targeting with the No. 22 overall pick they acquired in the Jared McCain trade.

Over the last week, five different experts made cases for five different players.

From dynamic guards to replace McCain in the depth chart to energizer bigs capable of adding a new layer to what they already have, the Sixers could go in any number of directions should they stick and pick.

Those who missed any Sixers-centric draft Q&As can find them all here:

Graves has been connected to the Sixers ever since they acquired a first-round pick in this year's draft, thanks in large part to a prototypical role-playing set of skills powered by elite defensive playmaking. He has gone from total sleeper to first-round lock. Will he be available at No. 22 overall? If so, he could be headed for Philadelphia.

"Graves might end up being one of the elite-among-elite defenders in the league," Logan Adams said.

Some might argue against the Sixers drafting a smaller guard after trading McCain to land this pick, but the Sixers would have to be a whole lot closer to championship contention to factor fit into their calculus all that much here. Okorie may be a small guard, but he has tremendous offensive gifts.

"Despite [his] lack of size, he’s one of the most threatening and crafty playmakers in this draft cycle," Brian Geisinger said.

Swain is an incredibly gifted wing bucket-getter whose scoring numbers at Texas last season were prodigious. He is slated to go somewhere in the middle of the first round, with his ability to create shots for himself at will appealing to teams. How well-rounded of a player can he become?

"I like Swain for the Sixers because he permits you to go multiple directions," Matt Powers said.

Ejiofor may be undersized if his NBA future comes at center, but in a perfect world his energy, physicality and feel will enable him to survive at power forward, too. He reportedly worked out for the Sixers this week, and No. 22 seems like the high end of his draft range. It is not hard to see how he could impact winning in Philadelphia.

"Ejiofor can finish at the rim, pass to the open man, operate in several areas on the floor, and cause all types of chaos defensively given his versatility," Nathan Grubel said. "That’s a winning player in today’s game."

Jefferson is an older prospect, which for many years would have been a red flag for the Sixers. Under new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey, time will tell how the organization factors age into its draft calculus. Jefferson may be on the older side, but he has an appealing array of skills. He can provide secondary ball-handling as a big wing and utilize impressive passing chops. Like many prospects typically available in this range, he will need to establish his three-point shot to be the best version of himself.

"Jefferson is a hyperintelligent, hyperphysical force who manages to stuff the stat sheet by both outthinking and outworking opponents," Maxwell Baumbach said."

