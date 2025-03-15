Report: Sixers bringing back Chuma Okeke on 10-day contract

The Sixers have apparently been granted another hardship exception to add depth to a roster devastated by injuries, as Marc Stein reported on Saturday evening that the team is bringing back Chuma Okeke on a 10-day contract.

The Sixers signed Okeke, 26, to a 10-day deal last month to help keep their roster afloat in the immediate aftermath of the trade deadline, but he was let go to facilitate Jared Butler's conversion from a two-way contract to a standard deal. Okeke appeared in one game for the Sixers last February, going scoreless in two minutes on Feb. 7 against the Detroit Pistons.



Once again the Sixers need reinforcements now, with 10 players already ruled out for Sunday afternoon's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

