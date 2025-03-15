More Sports:

March 15, 2025

Report: Sixers bringing back Chuma Okeke on 10-day contract

Chuma Okeke made one appearance for the Sixers last month.

By Adam Aaronson
The Sixers appear to have been granted another hardship exception.

The Sixers have apparently been granted another hardship exception to add depth to a roster devastated by injuries, as Marc Stein reported on Saturday evening that the team is bringing back Chuma Okeke on a 10-day contract.

The Sixers signed Okeke, 26, to a 10-day deal last month to help keep their roster afloat in the immediate aftermath of the trade deadline, but he was let go to facilitate Jared Butler's conversion from a two-way contract to a standard deal. Okeke appeared in one game for the Sixers last February, going scoreless in two minutes on Feb. 7 against the Detroit Pistons.

Once again the Sixers need reinforcements now, with 10 players already ruled out for Sunday afternoon's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

MORE: Sixers-Mavericks injury reports

