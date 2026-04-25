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April 25, 2026

Joel Embiid listed doubtful for Sixers-Celtics on Sunday; full injury reports ahead of Game 4

Could Joel Embiid appear in a playoff game only 17 days after undergoing an appendectomy? He is not the Sixers' only key player listed on the team's initial injury report for Game 4.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
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Joel Embiid has yet to suit up in the Sixers' first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Joel Embiid (post appendectomy surgery recovery) is STATUS for Game 4 of the Sixers' first-round series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday which also lists Kelly Oubre Jr. as questionable:

Embiid, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on April 9, started a strength and conditioning program earlier this week, and a few days later resumed on-court activity. He was a partial participant in a Sixers practice for the first time on Thursday, which prompted an initial status of doubtful for Friday night's Game 3. Embiid was ruled out about two hours prior to tip-off, but Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that Embiid had done "pretty intense" on-court work, both against coaches and players.

Embiid's presence was missed more than ever in the Sixers' last-second loss to Boston on Friday night, as the flaws of both of his primary backups were on full display in a 108-100 loss that gave the Celtics control over the series again. After the Sixers went through a film session on Saturday, Nurse provided an update on Embiid.

"He's on [the] court right now doing individual work," Nurse said. "Like I said before, he's working as hard as he can to get back, and we just have to see how it goes here today and tomorrow morning. Maybe we'll know more towards the end of shootaround tomorrow."

Oubre spoke to the media after Saturday's film session and did not disclose any physical ailments.

Once again, the Celtics do not have any players listed on their initial injury report.

MORE: Adem Bona, Andre Drummond tried 'as best as they could,' but flaws were costly

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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