December 04, 2025

Sixers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. out at least one more week, 'progressing' in recovery from left knee injury

Kelly Oubre Jr. has not appeared in a game since he suffered an LCL sprain in his left knee on Nov. 14.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Kelly Oubre Jr. is hoping to be back as soon as possible, but his absence will extend at least another week.

PHILADELPHIA – Kelly Oubre Jr. is progressing in his recovery from an LCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated again in one week, the Sixers said before Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Oubre has not played since suffering the injury on Nov. 14, when the Sixers fell on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

"Getting better each and every day," Oubre said at his locker on Thursday evening. "It's a slow process, of course. Just not playing with Mother Nature and just allowing my body to heal and take the time to do the things that I need to do to make sure that I strengthen the muscle. Every day is a new challenge, but it's getting better and it's going well."

Oubre added that he suffered a much less severe version of this injury on opening night, when the Sixers beat the Celtics in Boston on Oct. 22. Oubre started in the Sixers' first dozen games of the season; before the game he left prematurely with this injury he was averaging 36.7 minutes per game, the fourth-highest total in the NBA, and had exceeded 30 minutes in every single appearance.

