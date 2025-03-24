Sixers sign Marcus Bagley to 10-day contract

The Sixers signed Marcus Bagley of the G League Delaware Blue Coats to a 10-day contract, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Bagley, 23, has averaged 1.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Blue Coats, spent three seasons at Arizona State University. He effectively replaces Oshae Brissett, whose own 10-day deal expired after Sunday's game. Brissett left that contest early due to knee swelling.

With his deal now official, Bagley will be eligible to play in five contests for the Sixers, beginning Monday night:

• March 24 @ New Orleans

• March 26 vs. Washington



• March 29 vs. Miami



• March 30 vs. Toronto



• April 1 @ New York



The Sixers will be back in action against the Pelicans within a few hours of Bagley's deal becoming official, with Tyrese Maxey and Quentin Grimes among the many players ruled out for the game.

