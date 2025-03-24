More Sports:

March 24, 2025

Sixers sign Marcus Bagley to 10-day contract

Marcus Bagley, 23, has never appeared in an NBA game.

By Adam Aaronson
Marcus Bagley is the newest player to sign a 10-day contract with the Sixers.

The Sixers signed Marcus Bagley of the G League Delaware Blue Coats to a 10-day contract, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Bagley, 23, has averaged 1.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Blue Coats, spent three seasons at Arizona State University. He effectively replaces Oshae Brissett, whose own 10-day deal expired after Sunday's game. Brissett left that contest early due to knee swelling.

With his deal now official, Bagley will be eligible to play in five contests for the Sixers, beginning Monday night:

• March 24 @ New Orleans

• March 26 vs. Washington

• March 29 vs. Miami

• March 30 vs. Toronto

• April 1 @ New York

The Sixers will be back in action against the Pelicans within a few hours of Bagley's deal becoming official, with Tyrese Maxey and Quentin Grimes among the many players ruled out for the game.

MORERicky Council IV can decide his Sixers fate with strong finish to season

Adam Aaronson
