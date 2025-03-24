More Sports:

March 24, 2025

Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers-Pelicans on Monday, Quentin Grimes resting

Tyrese Maxey will miss the entirety of the Sixers' six-game road trip. Will he play again this season?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Maxey 3.24.25 Brett Davis/Imagn Images

One of the most trying seasons in Sixers history is getting closer to ending.

Tyrese Maxey (finger/back sprains) will miss his 12th consecutive contest when the Sixers conclude their six-game road trip on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to the team's initial injury report issued on Monday afternoon. The full report, including several other key Sixers contributors -- one of which being Quentin Grimes, who is listed as OUT due to rest:

Maxey suffered a back sprain on March 3 and has not played since. Many would argue that there is no reason for Maxey, who had already been playing through a finger sprain which negatively impacted his jump-shooting, to return at this juncture. As the Sixers prioritize the development of unproven talent and hope to hang onto their top-six-protected first-round pick, bringing Maxey back for the final few weeks of the season would take opportunities away from those players with unsettled futures while also possibly leading to an extra few wins which would damage the team's chances of keeping that premium draft choice.

Before the Sixers departed for this trip, head coach Nick Nurse said Maxey would likely return to action at some point during the six-game swing. "Tyrese, he should get into this trip at some point," Nurse said on March 14. But that never ended up coming to fruition, as it became more clear as the road trip dragged on that Maxey's return was not imminent.

For what it's worth, Maxey is extremely competitive and may scoff at the idea of being shut down. But it is quite difficult to argue that any other course of action would be more prudent at this juncture.

MOREQuentin Grimes starring on both ends, Justin Edwards' growth continues

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Nick Nurse Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers New Orleans Pelicans

Featured

Limited - IBEW 98 - Rosies Girls

Local 98 celebrates third annual Rosie's Girls graduates
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wildfire in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest completely contained

Wharton State Forest Wildfire

Sponsored

Follow St. Patrick's trail through Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes and historic landmarks

Limited - St. PAtrick Cathedrals

History

Academy of Natural Sciences houses Lewis and Clark's treasures

Lewis Clark plants

Women's Health

Middle age is a time when women are vulnerable to eating disorders

Woman on Scale

Entertainment

Jonas Brothers to perform at Citizens Bank Park this summer on 20th anniversary tour

jonas brothers tour philadelphia

Eagles

The longest-tenured Philly athletes following Brandon Graham's retirement

Lane-Johnson-Tunnel-Eagles-2024.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved