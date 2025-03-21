Friday film: Early impressions of Sixers' new depth pieces trying to earn jobs

There are 13 games remaining on the Sixers' schedule. The focus between Friday's game in San Antonio and the regular season finale on April 13 will not be winning games. So, what will it be?

If you zoom out, maximizing their odds of keeping a top-six protected first-round pick will be paramount for the Sixers. But on a game-by-game basis, the overwhelming focus will likely be evaluating players on the fringes of being worth a roster spot or rotation role in hopes of collecting as much data on possible heading into 2025-26.

The Sixers' rotation in recent weeks has been almost entirely comprised of those players fighting for their NBA livelihoods. In today's Friday film, let's dive into some early impressions of newcomers hoping to prove their worth:

Alex Reese

Technically, Reese is already under contract for next season. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported last month when Reese signed with the Sixers on a two-way contract that his deal was a two-year pact. However, two-way contracts are non-guaranteed and can be waived at any moment if a more appealing player hits the market. So the Sixers clearly wanted to establish their genuine interest in Reese, who was lighting it up from beyond the arc in the G League, but both literally and figuratively nothing is guaranteed for him.

Reese was not expected to log consistent rotation minutes at any point for the Sixers this season even after the season had spiraled, but as injuries piled up so have the opportunities for the 25-year-old. Ironically, even though the only standout feature within Reese's statistical profile in the G League was his shooting, he began his Sixers tenure on a slump of sorts from three-point range while impressing just about everywhere else.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has mentioned Reese's activity as a rebounder a few times, and it is abundantly clear that Reese is unafraid to get in the mix down low. But the three-point shooting had to reappear, and of late it has, as Reese has shot the ball very well for three straight games and done so while flashing an extremely quick release:

"In Tuscaloosa, Coach [Nate] Oats, he gave me the freedom to shoot whenever I was open to take good shots, sometimes questionable shots," Reese told PhillyVoice when asked about his shooting development earlier this month. "So I think the work has been the difference-maker. Working back home, I took the year off just getting as much work as I can in. My people at Alabama Hoops down there, my agents got me in good situations over the summertime. It takes a lot of work."



Jalen Hood-Schifino

Hood-Schifino was also not expected to get genuine run for the Sixers after signing a two-way deal right before the deadline for those contracts. But he was forced into the rotation so the Sixers could field enough healthy players to avoid forfeiting a game, and has stuck ever since. Hood-Schifino arrived in Philadelphia and spoke about his desire to just be on the floor in any capacity after barely ever receiving playing time during his year-plus with the Los Angeles Lakers.

By the time Friday's game against the Spurs concludes, Hood-Schifino will likely have accumulated more total minutes in five games as a member of the Sixers than he did in 27 appearances across two seasons with the Lakers. Hood-Schifino landed on his feet pretty quickly after a shaky team debut, and began to look aggressive hunting his own shot. He had what was by far the best game of his NBA career on Sunday in Dallas, scoring 19 points against the Mavericks with some impressive shot-making:

Hood-Schifino will be eligible for another two-way contract next season. The Sixers could bring him back, though that would leave them with only one two-way slot for a rookie if Reese also sticks around.

Oshae Brissett

Brissett joined the Sixers on a 10-day contract a week ago and was in the rotation within a matter of hours. He said he went straight from the airport to the arena to make his Sixers debut, and immediately departed with the team on its six-game road trip.

Nurse knows Brissett well from their time with the Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball, and one of the first things he mentioned with the 26-year-old wing was his nose for the ball. Brissett is active on the glass, and has had a handful of baskets after grabbing offensive rebounds early on in his tenure with the Sixers:

Brissett's 10-day contract will expire on March 24; that takes him through Sunday's game at Atlanta. The Sixers could sign him to a second 10-day deal before deciding on whether or not to retain him for the rest of the season.

Chuma Okeke

Signed two days after Brissett to further bolster the Sixers' efforts to have enough bodies to get by, Okeke had his best game with the team by far on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, notching a double-double before intermission and shooting very well from beyond the arc:

Okeke's activity on the glass was particularly impressive; he has always been a player whose shot will come and go. As is the case for dozens and dozens of players, Okeke presents as a viable two-way wing but has yet to prove he provides enough value on the offensive end to actualize that vision, nor is he enough of an outlier defensively to make up for suspect offensive skills.



Okeke's 10-day contract takes him through Monday's game at New Orleans.



