Predicting the Sixers' upcoming player and team option decisions

We are 10 days out from June 29, when decisions are due on the NBA's dozens upon dozens of player and team options for the 2025-26 season. For the Sixers, three members of last year's team have player options for next year, and another three have team options.

Here's a breakdown of the factors driving each decision, with predictions for all six:

Kelly Oubre Jr.: $8,382,150 player option

In a market better catered to him, Oubre would have a real case for declining this option and hitting free agency for the third consecutive summer with a chance of finally securing the sort of multi-year commitment he has openly desired. But the only team with significant cap space this summer projects to be the Brooklyn Nets; they might be the only ones with any space at all depending on how a few other teams' key offseason decisions shake out.

There are some teams with the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception at their disposal, but because of the unusual market, there are going to be more players attainable at that price point than usual. This hurts Oubre, who otherwise could have a chance at topping this salary figure on an annual basis over a multi-year contract.

So, Oubre appears primed to pick this up and once again bet on himself, hoping a strong season can set him up for a more significant payday in the 2026 offseason. For the Sixers, having a contributor of his caliber at this salary is a win -- Oubre is a reliable and versatile defender whose skillset makes him a rather simple addition to most lineups. It flew under the radar given the enormity of the team's struggles, but during the winter, Oubre made some significant alterations to his style which enabled him to cut down on turnovers, increase his efficiency marks and improve his overall decision-making.

Prediction: option accepted

MORE: How a benching and conversations with Nick Nurse sparked Oubre's evolution

Andre Drummond: $5,000,000 player option

The overwhelming assumption has been that Drummond will pick up this option -- as has been written many times here since the end of the season -- so it is worth trying to at least make a case for Drummond choosing to instead enter free agency.

For a player with 10 or more years of service like Drummond, the veteran's minimum salary for next season is worth just over $3.6 million. Drummond would almost certainly not be able to earn more than that if he became a free agent after the season he just had, but he should have an easy time finding somewhere to play on a minimum deal. The case for declining the option, then, would be securing an optimal location for that $3.6 million salary rather than running the risk of being salary dumped by the Sixers at his $5 million salary as the team looks to maximize every dollar. It is a very real possibility that the Sixers examine those opportunities.

The question becomes: is the extra $1.4 million in salary worth it for Drummond to run the risk of being moved? While it is interesting to ponder, it is also almost impossible to imagine Drummond matching a $5 million salary on the open market, and if he picks up the option, it is not as if an ensuing salary dump is inevitable. Him picking up the option remains the likeliest outcome.

Prediction: option accepted

Eric Gordon: $3,468,960 player option

If Gordon declines his option and signs a one-year minimum deal -- with the Sixers or any other team -- he will earn $3,634,148 over the course of the season, but carry a cap hit of $2,296,271. That, of course, is a more favorable situation for both Gordon and any team than having him on this $3.4 million salary. So the only way Gordon will pick up his option is if he is convinced he would go unsigned on the market. While the veteran sharpshooter had a challenging debut season with the Sixers in many respects, that is an extremely unlikely scenario.

The question remains: does Gordon want to be in Philadelphia? Given the team gave him a player option, there is surely an understanding that if he wants to return on a minimum, the Sixers will sign him to one as soon as he declines his player option. But Gordon will turn 37 years old on Christmas and remains without a ring. It is hard to argue that his best chance to do that is with the Sixers, particularly if other contenders start calling about one of the most accomplished three-point shooters in league history.

Prediction: option declined

SIXERS YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Kelly Oubre Jr. | Andre Drummond | Eric Gordon

Lonnie Walker IV: $2,940,876 team option

First of all, if the Sixers decide before free agency has begun that they want to keep Walker around, they would still at least consider declining this option to re-sign him at the minimum, saving over $600 thousand in the process. This may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, but as the Sixers coordinate a roster around three max contracts, every dollar counts in today's salary cap environment.

The door should not be shut on Walker returning to Philadelphia. He was much better than expected under difficult conditions, and did enough to at least garner real consideration. But -- especially if the Sixers draft a similarly-sized guard with the No. 3 overall pick as they are currently expected to -- it is unclear if there is much of a pathway to consistent minutes for the Reading, PA native should he return.

Since that is the case, the Sixers should not pick up this option and lock Walker into a roster spot before free agency even opens. It does not mean he cannot or should not wind up re-signing with the Sixers, but it is not worth committing a roster spot to Walker ahead of time given the team's many potential holes worth filling.

Prediction: optioned declined

Jared Butler: $2,349,578 team option

Butler's path to consistent minutes might be equally difficult to find, but the Sixers will need at least one reserve ball-handler who can be relied on for organization. That is the soon-to-be 25-year-old's greatest strength, as Butler's table-setting helped the Sixers field a competent offense without always having competent personnel. He also made important strides as a long-range shooter, which, if he can sustain, will help him be a viable scorer:

The Sixers could very well decline Butler's option and keep as much flexibility as possible with the possibility of bringing him back if other free agency pursuits fail. But the guess here is that his status as a trade acquisition and stable skillset will prove to be enough for the Sixers to keep him. While it is possible that there is a delay beforehand -- one could make the case that Butler is also not good enough to warrant a preemptive use of roster space -- Butler has an easier sell than Walker.

Prediction: option accepted

MORE: Jared Butler returns to quarterbacking roots on the court

Justin Edwards: $1,955,378 team option

Edwards did enough as an undrafted rookie to not only earn a conversion from a two-way contract to a standard deal, but become a real part of the Sixers' future. As a sturdy wing with genuine defensive versatility, a quick trigger from beyond the arc and stellar all-around feel for the game, Edwards earned the trust of his coaches quickly.

There is no question that Edwards will be back next season. But the wisest way to retain his services would not be picking up this option, as Edwards would become a free agent next summer. Instead, the Sixers can decline the option and immediately re-sign Edwards using his non-Bird rights. That gives them the chance to ink Edwards to a deal lasting up to four years. My understanding is that this is the best offer they can make:

Year Salary 2025-26 $2,458,189 2026-27 $2,581,098 2027-28 $2,704,008 2028-29 $2,826,917 Total $10,570,213





Declining Edwards' option to enable a multi-year deal remains the obvious play here. It will increase his 2025-26 salary by about $500 thousand, but that is more than worth it to secure additional years of cost-efficient control.

Prediction: option declined

SIXERS YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Lonnie Walker IV | Jared Butler | Justin Edwards

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice