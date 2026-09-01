Source: Sixers sign Tacko Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Saint Thomas to Exhibit 10 contracts

The Sixers have signed Tacko Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Saint Thomas to Exhibit 10 contracts, a source told PhillyVoice.

Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed contracts which give players spots for training camp. Should a player signed to an Exhibit 10 deal be waived and head to the team's affiliate in the G League, they can receive a signing bonus.

While the Sixers have largely used Exhibit 10 contracts to land preferred players for the Delaware Blue Coats in recent years, PhillyVoice reported last month that the team has left its third and final two-way contract slot open and could elect to fill it with an Exhibit 10 signee whose performance in training camp is particularly impressive.

All three of Fall, Nelson and Thomas have two-way eligibility should they stand out in the opening weeks of October.

Fall, a 7-foot-6 native of Senegal, has 37 games of NBA experience under his belt across three seasons with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2019-2022, with career averages of 6.2 minutes, 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Nelson is the son of Sixers Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Jameer Nelson, and this is his third season in a row signing an Exhibit 10 deal. Nelson spent training camp with the San Antonio Spurs in 2024 and did so with the Sacramento Kings in 2025. A point guard like his father, Nelson averaged 19.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Stockton Kings in the G League last season. Sacramento still holds Nelson's G League rights, so the Blue Coats would need to trade for Nelson in order to get him in Delaware; such trades are typical this time of year.

Thomas, an undrafted free agent signed by the Sixers last offseason, played for the team's Summer League group in 2025 and 2026. In between those runs as a Summer Sixer, the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 36 games (21 starts) for the Blue Coats.

Because the Sixers already held Thomas' rights after he spent last year in Delaware, he does not count against their limit of "affiliated" signings – deals in which the team claims a player's G League rights. The Sixers could sign up to three more affiliated deals in an effort to bolster Delaware's roster for the 2026-27 season.