March 10, 2025

Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers-Hawks on Monday

Tyrese Maxey will miss his fourth straight game on Monday night.

Adam Aaronson
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey's absence will continue on Monday night.

Tyrese Maxey is out for the Sixers' road contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, according to the team's initial injury report issued on Monday afternoon.

After the team's win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that Maxey was questionable for the game in Atlanta as he continues to deal with both a lower back sprain and a finger sprain.

Maxey had been playing through the finger sprain -- and his shooting numbers were impacted significantly -- but then took a hard fall on his back in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last Monday. He missed the remainder of that game and has not played since, with the Hawks game being his fourth consecutive absence.

Paul George (groin soreness) remains out for the Sixers as well, alongside Kyle Lowry, Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon and Jared McCain. Andre Drummond is questionable with an illness.

